Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator Receives Approval from Veterans Affairs Canada for the treatment of Stress & Pain

Dolphin Vagal stim applied to left ear

Wandering Vagus Nerve is the Brake of the body

Vagus Nerve is the Brake of the body

Dolphin Vagal stim applied to left ear and grounded to belly

Dolphin Vagal stim grounding application

Center for Pain & Stress Research Ltd. is proud to announce that Veterans Affairs Canada has recently approved Dolphin vagal stimulation therapy for veterans .

In my 30 years of treating veterans, I have found Dolphin Vagal Stim the only therapy that breaks through the stress-barrier to provide relief for PTSD in veterans" says Phil Leadbeater”
— Phil Leadbeater, Occupational therapist.
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hope for Veterans Suffering from PTSD

Center for Pain & Stress Research Ltd. is proud to announce that Veterans Affairs Canada has recently approved Dolphin vagal stimulation therapy in the home setting for veterans who suffer from various stress and pain-related conditions. This innovative technology aims to reduce stress, alleviate PTSD, and relieve chronic pain – all everyday challenges faced by those who have served their country.

Dolphin Vagal stimulation sends gentle electrical signals to the vagus nerve, which regulates various bodily functions such as heart rate, digestion, and inflammation. The therapy is proven in published science to reduce stress, alleviate symptoms of PTSD, and relieve chronic pain. This therapy has shown great promise as a non-invasive and drug-free alternative to traditional treatments, and research has shown that this therapy has the potential to bring significant relief to those who suffer from these debilitating stress-related conditions in multiple published studies.

VNS is easy to use in the comfort of the patient's home, and is cost-effective, requiring no additional medications or treatments. This approval by Veterans Affairs Canada is a positive step forward in providing our veterans with the support and care they deserve. Veterans interested in this therapy should consult their healthcare professional to see if it is ideal therapy for them.

In Canada, veterans now have access to this promising new technology, which could improve their quality of life by alleviating both physical and emotional pain. This development is a step in the right direction towards providing better and more effective treatments for our veterans who have given so much to our country.

"In my 30 years of treating veterans, I have found Dolphin Vagal Stim the only therapy that breaks through the stress-barrier to provide relief for PTSD and excessive stress in combat veterans" says Phil Leadbeater, Occupational therapist and ex-army medic.

For more information about Dolphin Vagal Stimulation, please visit www.dolphinmps.ca.

About Dolphin Vagal Stimulator
Dolphin Vagal Stimulator is manufactured by the Center for Pain & Stress Research, a Canadian medical device company dedicated to helping people with stress-related conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (dVNS), is the first medical device authorized by Health Canada to provide relief to people with post-COVID-19 conditions. For more information, please visit www.dolphinmps.ca.

Dr Bruce Fashong
Center For Pain & stress Research Ltd.
+1 800-859-8869
email us here
