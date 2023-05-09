Canadian Journal of Health Technologies Recommends Vagal Stimulation for Long Haul COVID Recovery
Canadian Journal of Health Technologies now recommends Dolphin vagal nerve stimulation as an effective treatment for long-haul COVID symptoms.
This breakthrough report gives us hope that we can finally offer relief to those affected by long haul COVID-19”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Journal of Health Technologies has recently released a report recommending vagal stimulation as an effective treatment for long-haul COVID symptoms. The report states: “Vagal nerve stimulation is a safe and well-tolerated treatment for patients with persistent post-acute COVID-19 symptoms.”
— Dr. Bruce FaShong
Vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) is a non-invasive therapy that uses electrical signals to stimulate the vagus nerve, which helps regulate the body’s response to stress and inflammation. It is used in clinical settings to treat depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and other conditions.
In addition to its effectiveness in treating long-haul COVID symptoms, VNS can also help reduce the risk of getting sick again or developing more severe forms of the disease. Dr. David Pimentel from the Canadian Institute for Health Research said: “Vagal nerve stimulation has been shown to improve immune system function and reduce inflammation associated with viral infections like SARS CoV2. This could potentially help prevent future illnesses or reduce their severity if they do occur."
The study found that VNS was effective in reducing fatigue, sleep disturbances, cognitive impairment, mood disorders, and overall quality of life in patients with long-haul COVID symptoms. The researchers concluded that VNS could be an important tool in treating this condition.
Health Canada Authorized
Health Canada has authorized the Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) as the first medical device to provide symptom relief to people with post-COVID-19 conditions. The Dolphin VNS is specifically intended for people experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and asthma-related shortness of breath.
Overall, the Canadian Journal of Health Technologies report strongly recommends Dolphin VNS as an effective treatment option for those suffering from long haul COVID symptoms. It is safe to apply at home and can have lasting positive effects on health outcomes for those affected by this condition.
“This breakthrough report gives us hope that we can finally offer relief to those affected by long haul COVID-19," said Dr Pimentel. "Vagal stimulation is safe and non-invasive with minimal side effects - it's truly an exciting development."
About Dolphin Vagal Stimulator
Dolphin Vagal Stimulator is manufactured by the Center for Pain & Stress Research, a Canadian medical device company dedicated to helping people with post-COVID-19 conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (dVNS), is the first medical device authorized by Health Canada to provide relief to people with post-COVID-19 conditions. For more information, please visit www.dolphinmps.com.
