LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to Host Saddle Microchipping Event September 22

September 8, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event Friday, September 22 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the Rustic Sky Horse Camp, located at 30 Squyres Lane in Melder, Louisiana.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified with a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.

“Saddles are expensive and typically do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program assists with the return of saddles in the event they are stolen. It not only offers our equine community a solution to that potential problem, but it also deters saddle theft altogether.”

This effort is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

