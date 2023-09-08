LFI Presents its 1st Annual Music Festival - A Historic Event in Miami "Powered by Futuro Latino"

Music Festival Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Florida, the first-ever LFI Music Festival is making waves

This event will be historical, epic and fantastic.” — Jacqueline Quesada

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the backdrop of the iconic Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Florida, the first-ever LFI Music Festival is making waves in the music entertainment industry. Scheduled for September 23rd and 24th, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, this event promises an unparalleled experience.

At the helm is Jacqueline Quesada, CEO of La Familia Music Internacional and a trailblazer in the industry. As the youngest Hispanic woman to establish an international record label based in Miami, Jacqueline has rapidly become a beacon for the youth, reshaping the contours of the music world as an independent entity. Her tenacity and vision have not only achieved her personal goals but have also crafted pathways for others.

This festival will serve as a platform for 25 emerging artists, allowing them to showcase their talents to a global audience. But it's not just about music. In Jacqueline’s commitment to giving back, the LFI Music Festival has collaborated with nonprofits to support mental illness awareness and children's cancer foundations. Alongside the music and merriment, there's a mission to provide aid to those in need, especially in the field of education.

Generating buzz among celebrities and corporate bigwigs, LFI is more than just an event; it's a movement. With an expected turnout of over 10,000 attendees, and national and local broadcasting rights, this festival stands poised to make history. Notably, it will be recognized as the first festival orchestrated by a woman in South Florida, setting a new precedent.

Adding to its uniqueness, the LFI Music Festival is "Powered by Futuro Latino," a tech enterprise founded by Latinas, Ara Iglesias and Michelle Deschamps. Their ethos of turning grand ideas into successful global businesses is epitomized in this collaboration. From branding and marketing to technological facets, Futuro Latino will be infusing their expertise

throughout the event.

In the words of Jacqueline Quesada, "If you can dream it, you can achieve it."

Details: Date: September 23rd and 24th, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Location: Amelia Earhart Park, Hialeah, Florida