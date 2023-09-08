Submit Release
MDC invites residents to a Birds and Bikes event in Columbia Sept. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites residents who enjoy biking and birding to join staff from Runge Nature Center on a Birds and Bikes event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. This event will begin at McBaine Trailhead (south of Columbia), and participants will ride to Providence access where they will be shuttled back to McBaine Trailhead.

Along the way, the group will pause at several birding hotspots between the two accesses to bird watch. All birders are welcome to this event, no matter the experience level. Participants are asked to bring their own bike, helmet, and binoculars, if possible, but equipment can be provided by the nature center if needed.

This event is designed for participants ages 15 and older, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eN.  The McBaine Trailhead is located off West Rte. K in McBaine. For questions about this event, email the instructor, Austin Lambert, at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.

