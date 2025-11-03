MDC holds Nature Triva Night at iconic Das Bevo in St. Louis Nov. 21

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is bringing a night of nature fun and trivia to one of St. Louis’ most iconic landmark venues.

Join MDC at the historic Das Bevo, popularly known as the Bevo Mill, for a Nature Trivia Night Friday, Nov. 21 from 7 – 9 p.m. and put your nature knowledge to the test. The event is free to attend and open to anyone age 21 and up.

If you’ve been to a trivia night event before, you know how much fun they can be. Questions will cover multiple topics, all with a nature twist. Attendees can assemble teams of up to six members per team. Each member must register individually.

Forming a team in advance is not required and the event is open to individuals, too. MDC hosts can help find a team to join for anyone going solo.

Questions will challenge participants on multiple nature-themed topics that will run the gamut of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, plants, and fish. Bonus points will be given to the team with the best team name and team spirit. Prizes will go to the winning team, and door prizes will be drawn between rounds.

Participants can arrive 30 minutes early to get settled and grab a beverage before the Trivia Night begins. No outside drinks will be allowed, but food and beverages will be available to purchase from Das Bevo.

Participating in Nature Trivia Night at Das Bevo is free, but advanced online registration is required for each person and all team members attending at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o42.

Das Bevo is located at 4749 Gravois Avenue in South St. Louis’ Bevo Mill Neighborhood.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.