DSC Recognizes Exemplary Humanitarian Efforts at 2023 SVDP-USA Humanitarian Disaster Relief Awards
Joshua Van Cleef, Director of Peace and Justice
Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky
Our partnership with the SVDP Disaster Services Corp. was a vital part of the flood recovery efforts. Through the House in a Box program, families affected were able to start rebuilding their lives.”LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disaster Services Corporation (DSC), a non-profit organization within the Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA, proudly hosted the 2023 SVDP-USA Humanitarian Disaster Relief Awards during the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's annual assembly in St. Louis, Missouri. The awards ceremony celebrated the remarkable contributions of individuals and organizations dedicated to disaster relief and recovery efforts.
— Josh Van Cleef, Director of Peace and Justice
Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO of the Disaster Services Corporation, welcomed attendees to the 2023 Disaster Services Corporation SVDP-USA Awards Luncheon, emphasizing the essential role of these honorees in supporting communities affected by disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and manmade crises.
Brian Burgess, Chair of the Board for DSC, and Kevin Peach, COO, joined in recognizing the exceptional commitment of these awardees in the field of humanitarian disaster relief.
The prestigious awards included the Sam Carocci Disaster Humanitarian Relief Award, the DSC Partner of the Year Award, the DSC Council of the Year Award, the DSC Conference of the Year Award, the Jim Butler Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Emerging Leaders Award.
Brian Burgess, Chair of the Board for DSC, commenced the award ceremony by presenting the Sam Carocci Disaster Humanitarian Relief Award. Named after the late Co-Chair of the Disaster Operations Committee, this award honors individuals or organizations exemplifying dedication to disaster relief, echoing the spirit of the Society's involvement since the founding of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
The 2023 recipients of the Sam Carocci Disaster Humanitarian Relief Award was Josh Van Cleef, Director of the Peace and Justice Office of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, KY, and Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv. This recognition stemmed from their exceptional efforts in disaster relief following catastrophic flooding in central and eastern Kentucky in July 2022.
The Catholic Diocese of Lexington and Catholic Charities Lexington initiated collaborative disaster response efforts, expending nearly $3.5 million to aid approximately 400 families in their journey towards recovery. Josh Van Cleef stated, “Our partnership with the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul Disaster Services Corporation was a vital part of the flood recovery efforts of the Diocese of Lexington and Catholic Charities. Through the House in a Box program, families across the affected region were able to start rebuilding their lives. We are grateful for the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul and we look forward to continuing this important partnership.”
One of their significant partnerships was with the Disaster Services Corporation (DSC), which operates the innovative "House in a Box™" program. This program provides not only new furniture and furnishings to families who have lost everything in disasters but also restores their sense of dignity and offers them a fresh start.
House in a Box™ provides a range of essential items, including beds, dressers, linens, dishes, cookware, silverware, bathroom essentials, a dinette, and a couch. Through a unique partnership between Algorand, Aid:Tech, Amazon Business, and DSC, survivors were able to order new home goods, which were delivered directly to their homes for ease and accessibility.
Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO of DSC, emphasized the significance of collaboration, stating, "Working together through the combined efforts of both NGOs, private sector partners, and community leaders, we can give a hand up to families who have been devastated by natural disasters. DSC hopes that this whole community integrated approach will be a role model for future disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky."
The impact of House in a Box™ was profoundly felt by those in need. A case manager shared a touching testimonial: "My client lost everything in the July flood, and almost lost his life. He was giving up hope until he learned about House in a Box. This is a miracle. I don't know what to say or do. Oh my God. They put hope in my hopelessness."
In addition to DSC's House in a Box™ program, the Catholic Diocese of Lexington and Catholic Charities Lexington partnered with Home Depot to provide building materials and install HVAC systems in the affected counties.
The recognition of these outstanding efforts underscores the unwavering commitment of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington and Catholic Charities Lexington to aiding their communities during times of crisis.
About Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
The Disaster Services Corporation, Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA (DSC) is a Catholic lay organization and non-profit that provides person-to-person recovery services to families impacted by man-made and natural disasters across the United States and US territories. DSC facilitates change by integrating equity into all aspects of emergency management. Their focus is on humanity, and their vision supports the empowerment of marginalized communities within all phases of the disaster management cycle. DSC supports the development and implementation of innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects to enhance resilience in diverse, vulnerable, and underserved communities. For more information on the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA’s House in a Box™ program, visit www.svdpdisaster.org.
About the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington
The Catholic Diocese of Lexington, established in 1988 by Pope John Paul II, covers almost 16,400 square miles, representing 50 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky. The Diocese serves both prosperous and economically challenged areas, with a mission to evangelize Gospel values and provide outreach services that elevate human dignity and eliminate human suffering. For more information, visit https://cdlex.org.
Kevin Peach
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
email us here
+1 202-380-9664
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
House in a Box™ is Digitized for Efficiency