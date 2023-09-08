Viettel expands global partnership with WB Group

VIETNAM, September 8 -

POLAND — Viettel High Tech, the R&D division of Viettel Group has announced a strategic signing with WB Group – Poland’s largest technology group at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) which is being held from September 5-8 in Kielce, Poland.

This partnership aims to help the two leading groups of Việt Nam and Poland leverage mutual strengths and explore business opportunities in the global markets.

Under the co-operation, Viettel High Tech will play a pivotal role in promoting WB Group's cutting-edge products across Việt Nam, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. These regions have become strongholds for Viettel, and the company has firmly established its brand in the field. In return, WB Electronics, a subsidiary of WB Group, will serve as Viettel High Tech's gateway for business expansion in Poland, Europe, and the global high-tech equipment supply chain.

The collaboration between Viettel High Tech and WB Group is geared towards fostering a synergistic ecosystem of products, enabling the promotion of each other's offerings in diverse potential markets and distribution channels.

Viettel, with its extensive expertise in research, design, production, and distribution of leading technology solutions, will further strengthen its operations in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Having already achieved remarkable success in 11 countries, Viettel is well-positioned to leverage its credibility and expand its presence even further. Meanwhile, WB Group holds a leading position in the Polish high-tech market, providing the most technologically advanced military systems in the global market.

Nguyễn Vũ Hà, General Director of Viettel High Tech said: “The two-way cooperation in the win-win spirit between Viettel and WB Group will help expand our global business network, unlocking new opportunities in the defence industry. In the coming time, we will continue to promote international cooperation activities which will play a crucial role in accelerating Viettel's research and product development processes.” — VNS