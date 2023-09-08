Vietjet awarded Asia's leading airline for customer experience 2023

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been named “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards in HCM City.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) was established in 1993 and hailed globally to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Graham Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards, said: “With its focus on convenience, attractive marketing campaigns to benefit its customers, powered by innovation and creativity, Vietjet has gained a reputation for enhancing the overall passenger travel experience.

Vietjet has recently been favoured as it provides all domestic and international passengers with the complimentary SkyCare travel insurance package, offering comprehensive coverage benefits worth up to VNĐ100 million (nearly US$4,200).

The carrier has also introduced a premium Business class service on wide-body aircraft, featuring comfy flat-bed seats, along with exceptional culinary experiences throughout the flight. The recently launched SkyJoy loyalty program has also gained popularity with nearly nine million members.

In addition to affordable ticket fare fever, Vietjet has introduced a range of diverse products and services such as "Fly Now - Pay Later" programme, travel credit cards, and various attractive promotional incentives to popular destinations in Việt Nam, Australia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Vietjet Chief Operating Officer Michael Hickey said: "Winning this recognition is another milestone to Vietjet as the airline expands its international operation footprint. Our sincere gratitude goes to the beloved customers for their trust, companionship, and support throughout the journey to this winning.

"As an innovative carrier, Vietjet is committed to making continuous efforts, offering more enjoyable travel experience to customers by catering to different demands with exceptional utilities.”

Vietjet’s recognition at WTA comes after the airline has been honoured with prestigious international awards from renowned organisations such as Skytrax, World Business Outlook, and AirlineRatings.— VNS