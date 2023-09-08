Electronics and semiconductor centre opened at HCM City high-tech park

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HCM CITY — The Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in HCM City on September 6 officially launched an Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (ESC).

ESC is a combination of the SHTP Chip Design Centre (SCDC) and the International Electronic Training Centre (IETC, both of which have been working in SHTP.

It is expected to boost the development of the country’s electronic and semiconductor industries.

Attending the launching ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà highly appreciated the impressive and meaningful ESC model.

“There will not be a strong electronics industry without developing microchips and semiconductors,” he said.

There must be basic research to understand the core technologies in the fields of electronics and semiconductor circuits. Then would come the selection of the most scientific and effective methods for human resources training.

It was necessary to learn from the stage of product designing, manufacturing to packaging, Hà said.

The Government would deliver timely support of resources for the growth of science-technology, he said.

Nguyễn Anh Thi, head of SHTP’s Management Board, said the establishments of SCDC and IETC were important preparation steps in promoting investment in the strategic industries of electronics and semiconductor circuits this year.

The merger of SCDC and IETC into ESC would form a training centre that can satisfy the demands of major investors and increase the ability to attract international collaboration programmes in the future.

This was a logical step since the two industries have a close relationship with each other.

To develop the electronics and semiconductor circuit industries, SHTP focuses on encouraging investment and positioning ESC’s role in the general development of these industries.

Việt Nam aims to have strong domestic enterprises in the two industries, and attract FDI selectively to serve the growth of domestic companies in these fields.

Municipal People’s Committee chairman Phan Văn Mãi said the city would pilot certain specific mechanisms and policies, including those on technological development, innovation and incentives for investors.

The city was going to make better use of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, which granted special mechanisms and policies for developing scientific-technological infrastructure.

“It is possible to form other parks for high-tech industries like semiconductor circuits,” Mãi said.

At the event, the SHTP Management Board signed a cooperation deal with the Việt Nam National University-HCM City, and Hà Nội University of Science and Technology on scientific research and human resources training. — VNS