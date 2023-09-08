Klowniac creates catastrophically catchy song "Clownspiracy"

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The clown uprising has begun! There has been a sudden surge of clowns online and in media. Clowncore fashion and makeup and even clown content creators are breaking into the mainstream. However being a clowns is not all confetti and cotton candy as Klowniac describes in it's new song.

Sitting somewhere between the cure, the smiths, and a south park parody, Klown themed artist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and internet personality Klowniac has conjured a banger that captures the essence of late 1900s music. It's darkwave, altrock and post-punk influences can definitely be recognized while simultaneously sprinkling in it's own fun and sinister clown-esque sound to add a playful undertone to the otherwise disturbing lyrics.

Like most of Klowniac's music the meaning behind the song is ambiguous and can be taken multiple ways. Whether Clownspiracy is a song about dealing with the rammifications of coulrophobia or the direct actions that caused it, one thing we know for certain is the catchy tune is fun to listen to and sure to keep coulrophobes and caulrophiles alike screaming for more.

Song Genre: Darkwave, Postpunk, Alt-rock

Song URL: https://open.spotify.com/track/4DNYkyvkxKPiGyf3gOYXpx?si=ZDSAs5aYTs2QIDK13-4khg&utm_source=copy-link

Website: https://klowniac.com

Klowniac
Klowniac
Klowniac@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Klowniac creates catastrophically catchy song "Clownspiracy"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Klowniac
Klowniac Klowniac@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Klowniac creates catastrophically catchy song "Clownspiracy"
Experimental Pop Artist Vishaal Ganesh Releases New Single "Travel On"
Sarantos Surprises Fans with a Labor Day Treat: New Single and Video Drops Today
View All Stories From This Author