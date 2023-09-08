The Newton Baker House, Previously Owned By Jacqueline Kennedy, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Magnificent residential compound in the heart of Georgetown | Luxury Real Estate | Concierge Auctions Historic home once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis | Luxury Real Estate | Concierge Auctions Rich historic elegance meticulously maintained throughout | Luxury Real Estate | Concierge Auctions Seamless connection of three historic homes into one estate | Luxury Real Estate | Concierge Auctions Spectacular Italianate entertaining spaces | Luxury Real Estate | Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This magnificent residential compound stretches across three historic homes, all connected seamlessly to form a unique 13-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot wonder. Currently listed for $19.5 million, The Newton Baker House is scheduled to be auctioned next month with starting bids expected between $5 million and $11 million and No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. In cooperation with Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. bidding will open 10 October and culminate on 24 October. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This estate is an iconic piece of Georgetown, with historical architecture and a number of notable past residents including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis,” Jonathan Taylor said. “Properties like this only come available once in a generation, and we are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to write this historic estate’s next chapter.”

The estate is filled with the stories of previous owners and notable figures, including former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Secretary of War Newton Baker, former Miss America Yolande Fox, and Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall. The Newton Baker House, a grand Federal-style residence at 3017 N. St. NW, forms the beating heart of the estate. The rich historic elegance throughout has been meticulously retained during its transformation into a modern showplace with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. Gather in the grand reception hall by the fireplace with its original surrounds, relax in the primary suite with gleaming parquet flooring underfoot, or admire the gardens from the private balcony. The Italianate entertaining room on the main floor of 3009 N. St. NW presents just as appealing a venue. At 3003 N. St. NW, oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and incredible moldings inspire from the first look. This estate includes three-car garage parking, a true rarity in this historic neighborhood. Pen the next chapter of this estate’s story from one of Georgetown’s most important residences.

Georgetown is beloved for its historic charm, both preserved and celebrated by its designation as a National Historic Landmark District. Federal-style architecture along cobblestone streets are a feast for the eyes. Sample some of the neighborhood’s best and brightest restaurants at the Taste of Georgetown event every October, and the Georgetown French Market each spring. At the intersection of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW, boutique-lined streets stretch in all four directions, forming Georgetown’s colorful commercial district. Wander the riverside promenade and gardens of Georgetown Waterfront Park, or cycle the C&O Canal, a National Park stretching 184.5 miles from Georgetown into Cumberland, MD. Blues Alley, the oldest continuously-operated jazz club in the country, draws musicians and guests from around the world. Should the need arise to travel beyond the oasis of Georgetown, Reagan National Airport is under five miles away.

The Newton Baker House is available for showings on Saturdays and Sundays 1–4 PM by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

