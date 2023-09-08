LINKEDINSIGHTS: DERON JACKSON

In our COB #LinkedInSights series, we introduce real City employees to provide a snapshot of who they are, what they do, and why they serve the City of Boston — so you can read, learn, connect, and grow your network one impactful public servant at a time.

Building a thoughtful and actionable professional network on LinkedIn can seem daunting. Who should you connect with and why? And how do you build a connection with the person behind the profile?

In this month’s edition of COB #LinkedInSights, we sit down with Deron Jackson, HRIS Manager in the Office of Human Resources.

⭕ WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO BE CALLED?

Deron. I have some nicknames I’ll answer to, but those are reserved for close friends and family. It’s like being in the VIP section.

⭕ WHAT IS YOUR JOB TITLE?

HRIS Manager. Part project manager, part system admin. All complicated, yet fun in its own way.

⭕ HOW LONG HAVE YOU WORKED FOR THE CITY?

Total, almost 13 years!

Three as an intern from 2007 - 2010

Full Time from 2010 - 2019

Came back this past February, 2023

⭕ WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART ABOUT WORKING FOR THE CITY?

Effecting change with the things that aren’t flashy or forward facing. More on this later!

⭕ WHY DID YOU CHOOSE THIS CAREER PATH?

I didn’t choose it, it fell into my lap by accident. I started as someone picking up the phone to help place other teenagers into jobs during the summer and it somehow ended up with me working in HR. I think the tie that binds overall is that I am a troubleshooter and problem solver at heart, be it at work or at home. Go figure.

⭕ WHAT IS THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED?

Be a leader and not a follower. Something my Dad told me at a young age. Hard to be forward thinking and hard to take initiative if you are always in a space where you are following someone else’s lead or thinking. Don’t be afraid to step out in front.

⭕ DO YOU HAVE A PIECE OF ADVICE FOR OTHERS?

Never say that you can’t. Something may come in minutes, hours, days, weeks, months or years. However long it takes is how long it takes, and be ready to accept that gift when the time comes.

⭕ WHAT ARE SOME THINGS THAT YOU LIKE TO DO OUTSIDE OF WORK?

I’ve got a growing sneaker collection (Nike/Jordan, Adidas, limited edition Crocs, etc) I’ve been maintaining for 4 years now that I had no intention of starting (I got the bug from my father who did the same), and it’s close to 120 pairs now 😅.

Video games are another one, primarily with all my college and high school friends. We are scattered about the state/country now, so this is the hobby that keeps us together and in the loop with one another.

I am big into building and fiddling around with computers. Building the hardware, using different software (photoshop I used to be really good at).

If I’m not at home dealing with any of that, I am probably hanging out with my family somewhere (cooking out at the family house, trip to the mall etc.)

⭕ IF YOU HAD TO DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN 3 WORDS, WHAT WOULD THEY BE?

Reserved, strong, accommodating.

⭕ FAVORITE SNACK?

A half-dozen chocolate chip cookie from the ChipYard in Quincy Market. I try to make a stop there once a month so I don’t burn myself out.

⭕ SUN OR MOON?

Moon.

⭕ WHAT KEEPS YOU MOTIVATED AT WORK?

Motivation comes from knowing the work is always evolving and always changing, so being a part of moving things forward while seeing new things ahead keeps the job fresh.

⭕ WHAT WAS THE HARDEST INTERVIEW QUESTION THAT YOU HAVE EVER HAD?

It’s now the easiest, but in my first interview after leaving the city, I was asked why we should hire you for this position? I didn't know why when I got asked at the time, but now that I know my professional self, it's nothing to me when I get asked that. Hopefully I don’t have to answer it for a while now!

⭕ ANY INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES THAT YOU LIVE BY?

I have two:

Desire’s most natural endpoint is consumption (I forgot where I heard this, but it was good enough to stick, apparently).

The secret to all victory lies in the organization of the non-obvious by Marcus Aurelius.

⭕ HAVE YOU TAKEN THE HARRY POTTER QUIZ, IF SO, WHAT HOUSE WERE YOU SORTED INTO? IF YOU WANT TO TAKE IT, VISIT HERE. CLICK ON HOGWARTS SORTING EXPERIENCE AND SIGN-UP.

I am not big into Harry Potter (outside of Harry Potter World at Universal Studios, and to be exact the ButterBeer), but I was sorted into Ravenclaw . I’ll have to ask my best friend who is into all things Harry Potter if she thinks it makes sense where I ended up.