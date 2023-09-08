eTRANSERVICES is awarded under FAA eFAST BPA for the AADS and AAP System Software Support
eTRANSERVICES recently awarded $14M FAA contract.STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 17th, 2023, eTRANSERVICES, a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products, received an award under its FAA Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks Blanket Purchase Agreement (FAA eFAST BPA). This award is for the Airspace Awareness and Detection System (AADS) and Airspace Access Program (AAP) System Software Support. This is a five-year contract with a ceiling of $14M.
The FAA eFAST Contract is the FAA’s preferred small business contracting vehicle for services. This vehicle allows long-term procurements for a broad array of professional and support services in an expedited, efficient, and effective manner to better serve the requirements of the FAA and, on a limited basis and when in the best interest of the Government, all other federal government agencies.
The Airspace Awareness and Detection System (AADS) and Airspace Access Program (AAP) System Software Support contract is integral to enhancing the FAA's capabilities in monitoring and managing airspace. eTRANSERVICES has partnered with Objective Area Solutions (OAS) to synergize state-of-the-art software and database development, management, and support expertise with decades of FAA technical, operations, and policy experience. Working in partnership with FAA stakeholders, eTRANSERVICES will provide essential software support services, ensuring that critical systems operate efficiently, securely, and in compliance with FAA regulations.
“eTRANSERVICES is honored to have been selected as a trusted partner in this endeavor, demonstrating our capacity to deliver top-notch software support services to the FAA,” said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES.
Chris Beckford
eTRANSERVICES Corp.
+1 540-498-6291
marketing@etranservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn