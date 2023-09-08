UZIO Technology Inc. welcomes Lilly Raney as Head of Sales

Lilly Raney, with 15+ years of diverse industry experience, is appointed Head of Sales at UZIO, specializing in Cannabis and SaaS leadership.

GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UZIO Technology Inc. USA is delighted to announce the appointment of Lilly Raney as the Head of Sales. She officially joined our team on August 3rd, 2023. Reporting directly to our CEO, Sanjay Singh, Lilly brings a wealth of experience and expertise especially in the Cannabis space to our leadership team.

Meet Lilly Raney:

Lilly Raney, the newly appointed Head of Sales for UZIO, brings over 15 years of diversified industry experience to her new leadership role. Beginning her professional journey in the athletic footwear and apparel sector, she spent a decade supporting specialty brick-and-mortar establishments. In 2018, Lilly made a strategic transition into the cannabis field.

She has since devoted 5 years to specializing in SaaS POS systems, first within the cannabis industry, and subsequently expanding into other SaaS verticals including HR/Payroll with UZIO. As a former Regional Sales Director at Dutchie, Lilly's core expertise centers on sales leadership and operational efficiency.

With a proven track record and a steadfast dedication to pushing boundaries, Lilly Raney emerges as a beacon of excellence within the realm of sales leadership. Her unwavering dedication to fostering a strong and sustainable future for the cannabis industry is a testament to her commitment to innovation and growth.

Lilly's Role at UZIO:

In her capacity as Head of Sales, Lilly Raney will play a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of UZIO Technology Inc. Her extensive experience in sales leadership and deep understanding of the cannabis industry and SaaS solutions will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and offerings.

A word from the CEO:

“We are very pleased that Lilly has been able to join us and lead our sales team. Lilly’s skillset is very well aligned to our company vision and the verticals we serve. She brings not only tremendous experience and energy, she has a passion for exemplary customer service which very much corresponds to our culture here. I feel confident our customers will be in great hands with Lilly’s leadership.” says UZIO CEO, Sanjay Singh.