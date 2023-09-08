Maine DOE Update – September 8, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Join the Maine DOE Data Team for a webinar about dropout reporting. This report defines dropouts based on the federal requirements meeting all three of the following criteria: students enrolled at any time from 10/1/2022-9/30/2023, who are exited with a code that is expected to return, and are not enrolled on 10/1/2023. | More

The National Governors Association (NGA) selected Maine as one of five states to participate in a new initiative launched to bolster the mental health and wellbeing of students and school staff. Through this initiative, the NGA will support the implementation of the BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) model at 71 schools across Maine. BARR is a research-backed model focused on strengthening relationships, reducing high-risk student behavior, and improving academic achievement. | More

Clam digging, investigating coastal tide pools, learning about and raising mussels, backwoods backpacking, exploring the coast on kayaks, sailing, and learning about forestry careers were just some of the activities that students experienced this summer as part of the second year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. | More

Students and educators from 40 school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine recently participated in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Second Annual Computer Science Education Showcase at the Collins Center at the University of Maine. The Showcase highlighted innovative computer science education programs and projects in schools across Maine, with hands on, interactive exhibits. | More

The 2023 County Teachers of the Year cohort (CTOYs) want to share your amazing stories! During the 2023-2024 academic school year, the 2023 CTOYs will collect and share positive stories from Maine educators to elevate the teaching profession and connect with a variety of audiences. The group of teachers plan to showcase and distribute stories, images, and videos that capture the exceptional efforts of our magnificent Maine educators as they engage students in dynamic learning opportunities. | More

As an Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Ed Tech, Molly Myers supports “the expansion of career exploration experiences and career planning” at Brunswick High School. From career fairs to internships, Myers helps students prepare for their post-high school pursuits. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is pleased to announce a new Community of Practice (CoP) focusing on supporting schools and districts in building high-quality plans for kindergarten transitions. Recognizing the significant milestone that transition to kindergarten is for children and families, this CoP explores strategies for positively engaging children, families, caregivers, educators, and community providers in this process, including ideas for building transition teams and year-long transition plans. | More

Join the Maine Department of Education’s Climate Culture Resilience Team for In-Person Fall 2023 Regional Meetings for McKinney-Vento Liaisons and Organizations! | More

