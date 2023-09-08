Creatio Appoints Jason Olkowski as Chief Customer Officer
At Creatio, Jason will be responsible for overseeing global customer and partner success functions to reinforce company’s genuine care valueBOSTON, MA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has appointed Jason Olkowski as Chief Customer Officer to further reinforce its company’s genuine care value. Jason is an accomplished executive and customer success pioneer with over 15 years of experience in customer success leadership across multiple enterprise software organizations. He has held multiple global customer success leadership roles such as Global Vice President at SAP where he spent nearly a decade building and scaling large customer organizations. He also served as Chief Customer Success Officer at ON24 and as Vice President Customer Success at Veracode.
The appointment of Jason is further strengthening Creatio commitment to success of the global customer community. Genuine care for its clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. The company builds sincere relationships with its clients and partners by giving a hand first and then thinking about business, communicating transparently and openly, and listening, adjusting and bringing value. With market-leading net retention of 120%+, Creatio’s goal is to continuously innovate and extend its best practices to drive value for its customers.
At Creatio, Jason will be responsible for overseeing customer and partner success teams, supporting the adoption of Creatio technologies across the world by deploying and enhancing world-class customer-centric strategies and processes. He possesses an extensive expertise across customer success, customer experience and support, sales, and business operations functions. Jason’s global acumen also extends to building and leading high-performing teams, organizational strategies that deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction and retention.
“It’s inspiring to see what our customers accomplish every day through our no-code platform when they have this level of freedom to own their automation. I’m passionate about making sure we bring our commitment of genuine care to life for all our customers and partners to help them deliver ongoing impact to their business through adoption and best practices” shared Jason Olkowski, Chief Customer Officer at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn