OLOID introduces its AI-powered Integration Workflows for Converged Cyber and Physical Security at GSX 2023
OLOID Inc., a leading physical identity and access technology provider, will showcase AI-powered integration Workflows at the GSX 2023 in Dallas.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID Inc., a leading physical identity and access technology provider, will showcase AI-powered integration Workflows at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023. This workflow automation tool is designed to leverage the new and improved generation of AI models to address the needs of the security industry.
OLOID Workflows offer a no-code/low-code rule engine that provides businesses with a streamlined method to create and manage complex security integration workflows. It seamlessly bridges Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) with HR, IT, and other security systems. By harnessing advanced AI analytics and data mapping, the platform evaluates PACS data in real-time, discerning access patterns and dynamically adjusting decisions and actions based on the immediate context. The solution modernizes physical security and access without disrupting the existing IT and security infrastructure, offering heightened security and maximized operational efficiency.
Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-Founder and CTO of OLOID commented, “The OLOID Workflows product was driven by a vision to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their existing cyber and physical security systems. We go beyond access and security management by automating everyday tasks and processes. The demand we’ve seen, especially in areas like employee onboarding, incident management for physical security events, and streamlining visitor access, underscores the pressing need for such a solution.”
Combined with other offerings from OLOID, the Workflows product reflects the company’s vision of creating a cohesive ecosystem for businesses where security, efficiency, and adaptability are central. Here are a few examples of how customers are deriving OLOID workflow automation:
* Organization-wide Identity Management: Integration between physical access control systems with SSO platforms for seamless application authentication and HRIS platforms to ensure real-time access provisioning.
* New Hire and Contractor Onboarding Automation: Streamlining onboarding by integrating with HRIS, contractor management systems, and PACS to grant immediate access permissions for new employees.
* Visitor Management Integration with Access Control: Granting temporary access for checked-in visitors to eliminate manual issuances of temporary badges by front desk admins.
* Automation of Alarm/Event Management: Service ticket creation for security events, service outages, and panel-down events.
Shankar Agarwal, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering said, “By intelligently connecting identity data and attributes across various events and operations, OLOID workflows ensure a robust and uninterrupted flow of information without compromising security. OLOID Workflows at GSX 2023 marks a pivotal shift in the cyber-physical security paradigm, and we’re excited to showcase the depth and breadth of its capabilities.”
Join the OLOID team from 11th to 13th September 2023 at Booth #3767, located at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, to delve deeper into the simplicity and adaptability of OLOID Workflows firsthand and AI-powered integrated cyber-physical security for modern organizations.
About OLOID
OLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling converged cyber and physical security for the modern workplace. Dedicated to ensuring secure and privacy-forward authentication, OLOID’s objective is to establish a framework that connects and manages workplace security by integrating with HR, IT, and various records systems, providing a unified digital identity across the organization. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by renowned investors, including Dell Technology Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Ventures, and WestWave Capital.
Visit https://www.oloid.ai/ to learn more.
