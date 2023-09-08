Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at any level.

In his September series, Doctor Mike is going to discuss an intriguing topic that applies in both personal and Business/Executive coaching scenarios: Abundance, and more specifically, Abundance as a State of Mind. Week-by-week he will talk about creating a sense of abundance within, why abundance is a mindset, and the aspects of leadership that inspire abundance in the workplace (e.g., team productivity.)

Stephen Covey, renowned for promoting the habits of the highly successful, once said “ People with a scarcity mentality tend to see everything as win-lose. There is only so much and if someone else has it, that means there will be less for me. The more centered we become, the more we develop an abundance mentality.”

Doctor Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has achieved impressive strides in many different fields, from naval intelligence to university administration, to motivational speaking (much like Covey and Marshall Goldsmith. ) He even spent time in the ministry, a wonderful platform for his passion and eloquence. Doctor Mike later founded his flagship company--SLDI or Strategic Leadership Development International. It is a means to reach, inspire, and educate executive level leaders. In each milieu, a sense of abundance can be beneficial, particularly if it comes with the best of intentions (helping not hoarding) and the desire to reach a professional peak.

Doctor Mike is going to remind listeners of his shows that abundance has other meanings for Americans, and that we are a most prosperous and fortunate group. We have so much—not just as wage earners and consumers, but in terms of political and religious freedom.

This latest radio installment is an exciting opportunity to benefit from free resources (intuitive thinking, prudent advice, in-depth experience, and consultative support) that organizations have paid a high price to garner from SLDI, Mike Armour and his teams.

