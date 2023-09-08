ROADWAY CLOSURE i89 SOUTH MM101 MILTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 101 in Milton has one lane shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

