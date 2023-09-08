ROADWAY CLOSURE i89 SOUTH MM101 MILTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 101 in Milton has one lane shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173