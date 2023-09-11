Steve Vincze, President & CEO of TRESTLE Compliance, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Steve Vincze, President & CEO of TRESTLE Compliance, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
An amazing interview with a leading entrepreneur! Steve Vincze and his company offer strong, dependable, and impressive solutions to their clients. It was an honor to have him on the show.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Steve Vincze, President & CEO of TRESTLE Compliance for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Steve Vincze joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT TRESTLE Compliance
Welcome to TRESTLE Compliance, where we cultivate a business-friendly approach to compliance. Based in the Boston biotech hub, TRESTLE is a highly-specialized consulting firm offering the full spectrum of compliance, risk and regulatory services. Our multi-disciplined team of professionals, each with 20+ years of expertise, creates custom, properly scaled solutions with precision, speed and unmatched value.
We find a way to strike the right balance by creating collaborative, practical and effective compliance solutions that help you grow your business and stay compliant! We’re entrepreneurs ourselves, so we understand that agility and speed to market are paramount. I’ve built my career around designing effective compliance and privacy solutions, with expertise in sales, anti-kickback, false claims and anti-corruption issues. I’ve served in a multitude of senior executive compliance roles, as well as a Deloitte consultant and an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp.
We create actionable plans for clients and I’m happy to share details about some of our recent successes. A sampling of recent clients and partners: Theratechnologies, Elevar Therapeutics, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, Sage Therapeutics, Mintz and Sidley.
We’re here to support you and your business. We fill the gaps and make your life easier. The TRESTLE team is the reliable, dependable, strong support for any piece of a compliance program you need. We have relationships and partnerships with the right people to bring you the solutions you need. Our team specializes in targeted risk assessments and training, as well as comprehensive compliance programs. We can be your interim compliance officer or your in-house counsel. That’s our strength. We are your trusted partner, and you can lean on us.
Steve Vincze joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Steve Vincze discusses the newest offerings of TRESTLE Compliance, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Steve Vincze joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Steve Vincze was amazing. The success of TRESTLE Compliance is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Steve Vincze on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like TRESTLE Compliance. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Steve Vincze who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Steve Vincze”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
