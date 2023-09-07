Vietjet President visits SOS village on the Vietnamese Independence Day

VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet President Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo and her colleagues visited SOS Village Nha Trang to celebrate the Independence Day (September 2) holiday with orphans and vulnerable children.

The female billionaire and her employees prepared a number of meaningful gifts for the children's new school year, such as books and computers.

Despite having a busy schedule as a businesswoman, the female billionaire has always spent time participating in social and volunteer activities. The businesswoman's charitable spirit has also spread to all officers, employees, and colleagues at companies which she has participated.

Seven years ago, the female billionaire once paid a visit to Nha Trang SOS Village. She was overjoyed to see everyone here on her return. Together with the children, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the mothers and aunts for their closeness and affection for orphans and vulnerable children. She also sang songs for them with her lovely and warm voice.

The billionaire said she hoped that children would follow the five things Uncle Hồ taught, obediently listen to their mothers and aunts, and strive to become useful people for society.

With the launch of many Vietjet flights, Nha Trang has transformed dramatically, and young people from SOS Village now enjoy numerous opportunities to learn from businesses in the fields of aviation, banking and finance, scientific research, education and hotel tourism.

Spreading compassion to the children of SOS village, the holiday visit showed the hearts of the businesswomen and her employees to the community. — VNS