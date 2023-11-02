Revolutionary Cloud-Based Capital Raising Application "Untold" Launched for the Entertainment Industry

The Sundance Film Festival, the beating heart of the independent film industry. Untold Founder Ali Mahir Aksu speaks to indy filmmakers at the World Economic Forum at Davos. Untold Founder Ali Mahir Aksu

With recent collaborations featuring Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, the groundbreaking crowdfunding app will revolutionize how filmmakers raise capital

UNIVERSAL CITY , CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Untold, a cloud-based capital raising application for media and entertainment, announces its official launch as a FINRA member funding portal, also known as an equity crowdfunding platform.

Based on the Universal City Studios lot and supported by film industry veterans, Untold launches its impact-driven marketplace while offering white label solutions for established producers to raise up to $5M online from retail investors in full SEC compliance. Contributors can process payments via credit card, ACH, or wire to a registered escrow account and reserve the right to cancel up to 48 hours prior to closing date. Untold has hosted on its revolutionary new crowdfunding platform established industry veterans like Robert Deniro and Morgan Freeman.

By catering exclusively to the entertainment industry, Untold offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources designed to maximize fundraising success and fan engagement. Its debut collaborations on De Niro and Freeman produced and acted films validate the model, said its founder, film industry visionary Ali Mahir Aksu, a film producer, director and entrepreneur who studied Film, TV and Digital Media at UCLA, and attended the MBA program at the University of Chicago, Global Startup Program at Singularity University, and Blockchain Solutions Program at MIT.

"These exciting collaborations demonstrate Untold's commitment to innovation and its ability to attract high-profile projects within the entertainment industry," Aksu said. "Untold aims to create new ancillary revenue streams such as fan engagement, private screening sales, curated real-life experiences and revenue generation, bringing a fresh approach to cinema in the digital age.”

Untold's primary goal is to empower producers, content creators and other vetted artists with cutting-edge fundraising tools. By democratizing access to capital and providing extensive fundraise management tools for campaign management, Untold aims to level the playing field, allowing talented storytellers bring their dreams to the big screen.

Simultaneously, Untold recognizes the importance of serving major studios by offering enhanced fan engagement tools that drive audience participation and generate ancillary revenue.

As Untold enters the market, it promises to reshape how producers raise capital and connect with their potential audience. With a commitment to compliance, cutting-edge technology and industry specialization,Untold is poised to become the go-to platform for creators seeking financial support, fan engagement opportunities and groundbreaking collaborations.

Untold is built on the principles of compliance, blockchain integration and industry specialization, and boasts an impressive advisory board that includes renowned names such as crypto mogul Michael Terpin and Oscar-winning producer Phil Goldfine.

"With their wealth of experience and expertise, these advisors guide Untold in its mission to revolutionize the entertainment industry's fundraising landscape," Aksu said. "We aim to empower independent filmmakers while providing major studios with enhanced fan engagement tools. We are revolutionizing the way filmmakers raise capital by offering a fully compliant platform that adheres to all regulatory guidelines."

As a member of FINRA—the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the government-authorized not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. broker-dealers—Untold believes in protecting film investors to ensure the film industry's integrity.

"We strive to ensure that everyone can participate in investing in films with confidence," said Aksu, who holds an Equity Crowdfunding License from FINRA.

"As a FINRA member, Untold ensures that all transactions are conducted in a secure and transparent manner, giving investors peace of mind and filmmakers the necessary resources to bring their creative visions to life."

One of the key differentiators of Untold is its integration of blockchain technology roadmap. By leveraging the power of distributed ledgers and smart contracts, Untold plans to ensure the immutability and transparency of all transactions, providing a secure and efficient fundraising experience for both filmmakers and investors. The integration of blockchain will also enables Untold to streamline the investment process, reducing unnecessary intermediaries and associated costs.

Untold stands out as the only Reg CF portal that focuses specifically on the entertainment industry. "As a FINRA member, Untold ensures that all transactions are conducted in a secure and transparent manner, giving investors peace of mind and filmmakers the necessary resources to bring their creative visions to life," Aksu said. "This doesn't guarantee any returns and Untold doesn't promote any offering, but our goal is to eliminate the historical distrust in Hollywood by investors, especially institutions."

"With a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by filmmakers, Untold is well-positioned to provide tailored solutions and support to independent creators," Aksu said.

About Untold

Based in Universal City, CA., Untold is a cloud-based capital raising application and FINRA member funding portal that focuses specifically on the entertainment industry. With a commitment to compliance, blockchain integration, and industry specialization, Untold empowers independent filmmakers with cutting-edge fundraising tools while serving major studios with enhanced fan engagement opportunities.

