Indian Biodegradable Packaging Market projected to experience a significant CAGR of 15.06% till 2028
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the India Biodegradable Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% between 2021 and 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Some of the prime factors driving the demand for the India Biodegradable Packaging Market include government initiatives and the introduction of eco-friendly packaging products have contributed to the rising demand for biodegradable packaging in response to consumers' increasing environmental awareness. This collaboration between the government and key manufacturers is driving the growth of the biodegradable packaging market.
The India Biodegradable Packaging Market is growing as the Increasing awareness about the environmental hazards posed by plastic waste and advancements in technology have encouraged numerous Indian manufacturers to develop eco-friendly packaging solutions.
In a recent development, Mumbai is combating plastic usage in food delivery by proposing steel containers after banning single-use plastics. According to the United Nations Development Programme, India generates 15 million tonnes of plastic annually, with only 25% recycled. In February 2023, a partnership with Toppan Specialty Films and Polymateria demonstrated plastic bio-transformation in under four months, leaving no microplastics or toxins.
The government, in collaboration with leading manufacturers, is driving the demand for biodegradable packaging. For instance, in July 2021, India's DRDO introduced eco-friendly packaging made from natural, plant-based ingredients. Similarly, The FSSAI has taken initiatives to reduce the plastic footprint in the food and beverage industry, with many food businesses in India pledging to eliminate single-use plastic in the coming years, develop environmentally-friendly substitutes, and implement an effective plastic collection, recycling, and distribution system. Following the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, several awareness-raising and collection activities were organized. Furthermore, as customers become more environmentally concerned, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Paper-based packaging is a popular choice among environmentally aware consumers because it is renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable. Additionally, the Indian government has implemented rules, like the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, to phase out single-use plastics.
Based on material, the India Biodegradable Packaging Market is segmented into plastic and paper. The biodegradable paper packaging segment is expected to see increased demand due to the material's key characteristics, including its lightweight nature, recyclability, and sustainability. These attributes are driving the use of paper as a vital component in packaging.
Based on the application, the India Biodegradable Packaging Market is categorized into Bottles, Boxes and cartons, Films, And Others. Personal and homecare packaging is anticipated to be one of the most significant applications in the segment. The cosmetics and personal care industry is adopting sustainable packaging practices, aiming to reduce environmental impact by utilizing natural materials that are reused, recycled, and minimized.
Based on the End-User Industry, the India Biodegradable Packaging Market is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, and personal care. The food and beverages segment is experiencing rapid growth as biodegradable plastic packaging becomes increasingly prevalent, especially for products such as fresh produce, baked goods, and beverages.
Based on region, the Indian states are considering regulatory measures that target secondary and tertiary packaging, while also taking a comprehensive approach to regulate packaging sustainability as a whole.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the India Biodegradable Packaging Market that have been covered include Deevyashakti India Private Limited, Kalpataru Papers LLP, BASF SE, Ecoware, Mondi Group, Amcor plc, Tetra Pak, and WestRock among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the India Biodegradable Packaging Market on the following basis:
• By Material
o Plastic
o Paper
• By Application
o Bottles
o Boxes and Carton
o Films
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Food and Beverages
o Pharmaceutical
o Cosmetic and Personal care
o Others
• By Region
o North India
• Delhi
• Uttar Pradesh
• Others
o South India
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Others
o West India
• Maharashtra
• Gujarat
• Others
o East India
• West Bengal
• Odisha
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Deevyashakti India Private Limited
• Kalpataru Papers LLP
• BASF SE
• Ecoware
• Mondi Group
• Amcor plc
• Tetra Pak
• WestRock
