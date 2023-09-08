Particle Therapy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Particle Therapy Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Particle Therapy Global Market Report 2023" by TBRC forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, reaching $1.74 billion by 2027.

Increasing cancer incidence drives particle therapy market growth. North America is poised to lead in particle therapy market share. Major industry players comprise Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Particle Therapy Market Segmentation

• By Type: Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion Therapy

• By System: Single-Room Systems, Multi-Room Systems

• By Cancer Type: Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Brain And Spinal Cord Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By End-User: Hospital, Academic And Research Centers

• By Geography: The global particle therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Particle therapy market is a specialized cancer treatment that utilizes charged particles, such as protons or heavier ions, to deliver radiation therapy to cancerous tumors. Particle therapy mainly treats cancer by aiming for energetic ionizing particles at the tumor site.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Particle Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Particle Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

