21st circuit commission announces nominees for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the new circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the Missouri General Assembly. Those nominated by the commission are:





Ellen W. Dunne – Dunne earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Matthew H. Hearne – Hearne earned his bachelor of arts degree from Hillsdale College and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.



Megan Julian – Julian earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree as well as a certificate in dispute resolution from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.



The commission received 14 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews September 6 and 7, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dunne received three votes, Hearne received four votes, and Julian received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









