Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,083 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission announces nominees for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County


7 September 2023


ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the new circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the Missouri General Assembly. Those nominated by the commission are:


Ellen W. Dunne – Dunne earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.


Matthew H. Hearne – Hearne earned his bachelor of arts degree from Hillsdale College and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.


Megan Julian – Julian earned her bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree as well as a certificate in dispute resolution from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.


The commission received 14 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews September 6 and 7, 2023. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dunne received three votes, Hearne received four votes, and Julian received four votes.


The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.



Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


You just read:

21st circuit commission announces nominees for new circuit judge position in St. Louis County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more