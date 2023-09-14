BY YAN founder Yizhen Yan unveils the secret to Asia’s First Asian exclusive aroma by French perfumer
(L-R) DQNN Founder Shugeng Peng, BY YAN Founder Yizhen Yan, Grasse Institute of Perfumery General Agent Vic Ho, Expressions Parfumées Asian Representative Patrick Gouret attended BY YAN’s launch event (Photo/BY YAN)
BY YAN founder Yizhen Yan unveils the secret to Asia’s First Asian exclusive aroma by French perfumerNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Believing in perfume is a personal journey of capturing emotions, memories, and moments. BY YAN founder Yizhen Yan travels through the files of France’s renowned seven fragrance families to bring this grand tradition to Asia.
From the elegance of ferns to the depths of wood, as well as the mysteries of the Orient, the fragrances created are not just scents – they are an experience. What is pursued by BY YAN is not just scents, but also a luxurious feeling dedicated to everyone who has requirements in life.
Step into the world of BY YAN, where every spray is a story waiting to unfold. Explore, immerse, and let senses take flight.
BY YAN entered Dong Qu Nuan Nan (DQNN), a fragrance house famed for creating personalized fragrance brands, which recently opened to much fanfare. Aside from gathering avid fragrance collectors, Asian representative of Grasse-based Expressions Parfumées Patrick Gouret also personally expressed his congratulations, hoping that BY YAN and Galimard, one of France’s three major perfume houses, can collaborate to create Asian exclusive fragrances.
BY YAN positions itself in the high-end market, selecting fragrances that are personal. From an idea to successful incubation, aside from relying on the knowledge and experience on perfume types accumulated over the years, BY YAN also focuses on perfecting its products. During the time Yizhen Yan travelled to France to learn about perfuming, she hoped to be able to use the skills in perfumery to create perfumes that have soul and warmth. Yizhen Yan pays very close attention to quality and uniqueness, emphasizing attention to details on her products: from the perfume itself, to the bottle design, and even the choice of packaging material. During the brand launch event, aside from presenting the seven fragrance families, the fragrance voting activity gained the most attention. The Chypre perfume became the people’s favorite – and in the future, there will be a collaboration with Galimard representative Stéphane Roux to create Taiwan’s first exclusive Asian fragrance using top-grade French techniques and materials.
A Gracious Acknowledgment:
We extend our heartfelt appreciation to YouTube's eminent perfume critic and accomplished perfumer, Riiv. His olfactory journey—from cherishing perfumes, to amassing an impressive collection, and ultimately, crafting signature scents—is truly remarkable. With over seven years in the industry, Riiv has mentored numerous fragrance brands, distinguished himself as a trusted fragrance advisor, and fostered collaborations with illustrious names such as MFK, Burberry, Prada, Bvlgari, and more.
DQNN Introduces: "French Scent Tasting" – A Perfumery Journey Crafted for Men & Women
By Pen Shugen
DQNN, standing as the exclusive representative for Taiwan's Grasse Institute of Perfumery, proudly unveils the "French Scent Tasting" course. This pioneering venture offers an intimate exploration into the essence of French fine fragrances. Tailored especially for the discerning Asian audience, the course boasts our close collaboration with Galimard, a cornerstone in the realm of French fine fragrance.
Whether you're a seasoned perfumery aficionado or a newcomer to the world of fragrances, this course promises to offer fresh insights and delightful surprises.
Representing the zenith of olfactory excellence, DQNN serves as the sole ambassador for France’s foremost perfume academies and fine fragrance purveyors. Our curated collection presents an unparalleled array of 1,800 fine fragrances and premium essential oils, meticulously sourced from France, Switzerland, and Bulgaria.
With the distinguished endorsement from Stéphane Roux, the CEO of Galimard—one of France's fine fragrance titans—I am deeply honored and animated to harness my vast expertise in shaping this unparalleled perfumery experience.
France Perfume Diplomacy – Grasse Mayor Receives Taiwanese Study Tour Delegation
Source: https://ynews.page.link/nH7x4
Source: BY YAN Official Website: https://www.dongqunuannan.com/pages/by-yan
Jared Liang
ChoozMo inc.
+886 927 192 112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn