Former CIDRZ Intern Empowers Lusaka Youth-Friendly Spaces with Generous Educational Books

In a generous gesture aimed at bolstering educational opportunities for adolescents in Lusaka, a former intern at the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), Diya Mukherjee, has donated over 100 educational textbooks to youth-friendly spaces in some health facilities in Chaisa, Mandevu, and Matero compounds.

Ms Mukherjee, who spearheaded this charitable initiative, expressed her commitment to enhancing the educational prospects of young people in the region. The 114 donated books cover a wide range of subjects tailored to the Zambia School Curriculum for upper primary and secondary levels, providing specialised guidance to students on how to improve their academic performance and learning experiences.

The textbooks were handed over at Matero General Hospital on behalf of Ms Mukherjee by CIDRZ’s Ms Brenda Kayumba, Project Manager of the Pregnant and Parenting Girls’ project (P2G). Ms. Mukherjee, from the United States of America, interned at CIDRZ last year, and it was during that time that she saw the need for educational books within Youth Friendly Spaces and committed to do something about it.

Meanwhile, the Facility in Charge and Adolescent focal point person, Ms. Samiah Phiri, expressed her appreciation for the support, highlighting the importance of stocking textbooks in youth-friendly spaces as a strategic approach to engage and educate adolescents, especially on age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health education.

The ViiV Health Care funded P2G project, in collaboration with other partners, has to date stocked over 1000 textbooks across 12 youth-friendly spaces in Lusaka Province. This initiative exemplifies the power of cooperation between organisations and individuals to create a brighter future for the youth of Zambia.