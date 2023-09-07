Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Health Science Building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

ILLINOIS, September 7 - Construction to begin on new state-of-the-art experiential learning center featuring laboratories and classrooms





EDWARDSVILLE — Governor JB Pritzker today joined local and state officials along with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) leadership to announce the beginning of construction on a new health science building on campus. Situated at the intersection of South University Drive and University Park Drive, the $105 million building will provide groundbreaking educational opportunities in a state-of-the-art facility.





The building construction, which is set to be completed by summer 2025, will seamlessly connect two existing facilities at 200 and 220 University Park Drive into one structure, weaving together the School of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy. Funding is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, the largest capital plan in the State's history.





"As we make college tuition more affordable for students, we are also investing in university facilities — ensuring these engines of success for local economies are running at their best," said Governor JB Pritzker.





"With today's groundbreaking at SIUE, we usher in a new era for Southern Illinois and its world class university — with greater access to quality education and first-rate healthcare. Together, we are building a more prosperous future for the students, faculty and families of this region."





"In Illinois, we are committed to providing the best tools for our students to thrive. This investment at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville will educate future generations of health care and science leaders in our state," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This new state-of-the-art health science building demonstrates how our state continues to champion innovation and technology so Illinoisans can gain the skills to make an impact in our state and beyond."





The 115,000 square foot health science building will accommodate new classrooms, research laboratories, teaching laboratories, study areas, a nursing simulation laboratory, and administrative offices. Additionally, the scope of work provides for the resurfacing of two existing parking lots, connecting sidewalks, and improving site circulation around the complex.





"This groundbreaking is the culmination of an enormous commitment by so many, however it is important to recognize two important groups who are making this day possible," said SIUE President, Dan Mahony. "First, our university leadership and our students who are committed to the programs that will be housed in this building that will produce the next generation of leaders in various fields of health care professions like nursing and pharmacy that will train here. And second our elected officials, including Governor Pritzker and members of the General Assembly, especially our SIUE legislative delegation, who worked cooperatively to provide a tremendous investment in this institution. We cannot say thank you enough."





"We are thankful to Governor Pritzker for this investment in SIUE," said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. "The construction of a new health sciences complex positions SIUE to continue to meet the demand of health care systems and produce exceptional health care leaders for the state. The new health sciences complex demonstrates our bold commitment to innovate and define the future of health care education as it will house modern classrooms, simulation laboratories, and collaborative study spaces."





The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) will oversee the design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects.





"The new health science building will create opportunities for students and faculty, providing access to state-of-the-art research and teaching," said Capital Development Board Executive Director, Jim Underwood. "We are proud to collaborate on this exciting new project."