Strengthening readiness efforts for all Illinois communities during National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 7 - September is the start of National Preparedness Month where the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) and our county Emergency Managers are highlighting the importance of all readiness efforts across the state.





"A disaster preparedness kit and immediate access to the best resources to current safety information is so vital especially during an emergency," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Additionally, we must continue to strengthen our communities, including older adults, and inform their caregivers ahead of any disasters."





"Your disaster preparedness kit and communications plan should be designed to support your needs, but also the needs of those who may depend on you such as family, pets, and neighbors" said IEMA-OHS Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Clayton Kuetemeyer. "While a three-day supply of food, water, and medications are standard needs, everyone should supplement their kits with specific items that could help them during an emergency."





1- Assess your needs : Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, children, or have a medical condition or disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe.

2- Make a plan: Once you've assessed your needs, you can plan for what you'd do, where you'd go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.

3- Engage your support network : Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

Your emergency preparedness kit should at least include these preparedness items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for three days)

Non-perishable food (three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife)

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Battery-operated radio or weather radio with extra batteries

Extra battery packs and cables to charge your cell phones Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or container

Cash (small denominations)

Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes





