Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,147 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening readiness efforts for all Illinois communities during National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 7 - September is the start of National Preparedness Month where the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) and our county Emergency Managers are highlighting the importance of all readiness efforts across the state.


"A disaster preparedness kit and immediate access to the best resources to current safety information is so vital especially during an emergency," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Additionally, we must continue to strengthen our communities, including older adults, and inform their caregivers ahead of any disasters."


"Your disaster preparedness kit and communications plan should be designed to support your needs, but also the needs of those who may depend on you such as family, pets, and neighbors" said IEMA-OHS Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Clayton Kuetemeyer. "While a three-day supply of food, water, and medications are standard needs, everyone should supplement their kits with specific items that could help them during an emergency."


  • 1-Assess your needs: Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, children, or have a medical condition or disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe.
  • 2-Make a plan: Once you've assessed your needs, you can plan for what you'd do, where you'd go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.
  • 3-Engage your support network: Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

Your emergency preparedness kit should at least include these preparedness items:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for three days)
  • Non-perishable food (three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife)
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Battery-operated radio or weather radio with extra batteries
  • Extra battery packs and cables to charge your cell phones Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or container
  • Cash (small denominations)
  • Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes


Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov


You just read:

Strengthening readiness efforts for all Illinois communities during National Preparedness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more