USS Shiloh Departs Yokosuka, Japan After 17 Years of Forward-Deployed Service

Shiloh arrived on station at Yokosuka Naval Base in August 2006 to fulfill the obligations of the U.S.-Japanese ballistic missile defense program and to support operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (AOO).

“For nearly two decades, USS Shiloh provided our Forward-Deployed Naval Forces the agility and firepower to support our carrier operations, protect sea lanes, deter aggression, and reassure allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Adam Cheatham, commanding officer of Shiloh. “We've built long-lasting personal and professional relationships here in Japan that will stay with us forever. Shiloh’s contributions were significant, reinforcing valuable connections over shared visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“It's sad to be leaving this place that means so much to us, but we believe USS Shiloh made a difference during her time forward-deployed to Yokosuka, and we are proud of that,” he continued. “On behalf of the crew, I want to offer my deep gratitude to the people of Japan and this community for their friendship over the years. It will never be forgotten."

In addition to serving in the 7th Fleet AOO, Shiloh deployed to the 5th Fleet AOO in support of operations Allies Refuge and Freedom Sentinel in 2021.



U.S. 7th Fleet exercises operational control of its units through designated Task Forces or Task Groups. These groups are organized along domain and functional lines. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, the theater strike warfare commander and theater air and missile defense commander.

CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world, and with the help of and network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years; providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.