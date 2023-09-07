Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Idalia Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts and announced the opening of six Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison and Suwannee counties to provide impacted Floridians with recovery resources and assistance with the FEMA application process. A complete list of DRC locations can be found here.

The Governor also requested the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration to help the fishing industry in the Big Bend area rebuild. This disaster declaration would provide access to federal funding, subject to appropriation, that would allow offshore, nearshore, and inshore fisheries to rebuild. Governor DeSantis’ letter requesting the declaration can be found here.

Additionally, the Governor announced that as of today, all 67 school districts have now reopened following Hurricane Idalia. Governor DeSantis dispatched the Department of Education to affected counties to aid with the restoration process and to provide guidance and support to the district teams working to reopen schools.

Individuals living in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee and Taylor counties may be eligible for Individual Assistance through FEMA, including Critical Needs Assistance, Clean and Sanitize Assistance, Rental Assistance, Housing Assistance, and Other Needs Assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has also made available Disaster Loans for Hurricane Idalia affected businesses. Applications for Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans are available here.

The Florida Disaster Fund, announced by Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, has raised nearly $3 million since activation and is currently accepting donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. To donate, click here.

State Response Efforts

FDEM is leading the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) for the Hurricane Idalia response. To date, 2,426 missions have been requested with over 1,900 completed or in action.

Nonprofit organizations are coordinating with the State Emergency Response Team to assist Idalia survivors with muck and gut assistance and crisis cleanup. For connection with completely free muck and gut assistance through nonprofits, contact CrisisCleanup at 1-800-451-1954 or CrisisCleanup.org.

Over 500,000 Meals, over 400,000 1-liter waters and over 10,000 tarps were distributed at Point of Distribution (POD) locations.

Non-profit partners have established sites for impacted residents to eat hot meals. A full list of locations can be found here.

Three shelters are currently open across Leon, Madison, Pinellas and Taylor counties housing an overnight population of 44 individuals. For up-to-date shelter information visit FloridaDisaster.org/updates.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) (FDLE) mutual aid team is coordinating Florida’s law enforcement response with more than 150 total missions including deployment of approximately 380 Florida law enforcement officers. More than 80 missions have been completed.

FDLE has more than 30 agents from Tallahassee, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay and Pensacola deployed into the impacted area, and an FDLE incident management team deployed to Dixie County to coordinate an increase of law enforcement missions.

A regional law enforcement coordination team (RLECTs) is activated in Tallahassee assisting local law enforcement agencies with needs as they arise.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is working closely with state and local emergency management agencies to deploy resources to impacted areas.

On September 6, FWC Executive Director Roger Young and DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton assessed impacted areas along the Steinhatchee River by airboat.

A second wave of FWC officers has arrived to replace the first wave of initial FWC responders.

Teams are performing 24-hour land and waterborne law enforcement, public safety, security and humanitarian services throughout Dixie County.

Additional FWC officers are providing nighttime law enforcement patrols in Yankeetown.

FWC officers are working with members of the Florida Guard to assess waters in the impacted area for displaced or derelict vessels.

The FWC has set up a hotline (888-404-3922) to report vessels lost, displaced or rendered derelict as a result of the storm. FWC officers are assessing waters in the impacted area for displaced or derelict vessels.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities in the impacted areas.

All drinking and wastewater facilities in the impacted area are either fully or partially operational. No water facilities are reporting non-operational status.

DEP is coordinating with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to get the remaining partially operational facilities to full operational status as quickly as possible.

103 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Idalia, including three in Taylor and Madison counties. DEP has pre-authorized an additional 12 sites for these counties and will activate them as needed. DEP is coordinating with EPA’s Landfill Strike Teams to provide technical support and assistance for sites operating as a result of Hurricane Idalia.

DEP is conducting post-storm beach surveys to determine impacts to shorelines and erosion, as well as inspecting damage to beach projects from Hurricane Idalia from Pinellas through Collier counties. Detailed damage assessments have also been completed by coastal engineering staff in Franklin, Wakulla, Levy, Dixie, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks. Eight teams are on the ground in Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison and Suwannee counties.

Only Nine state parks remain closed due to Hurricane Idalia. DEP has published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated on reopening’s: www.floridbprdastateparks.org/StormUpdates.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) has established six Family Resource Support Centers (FRSC) in Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor and Suwannee counties. The Department has staff on site, including Hope Navigators, crisis counselors who have expertise in disaster recovery response, and public benefit eligibility specialists. More information on specific locations and hours of operation can be found online at myflfamilies.com/Idalia. To date, the FRSCs have served over 4,300 households in the six counties.

DCF submitted the application to provide Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for approval. D-SNAP offer food assistance to victims in affected counties. More information will be provided soon.

DCF waiver requests to assist individuals receiving supplemental nutrition assistance benefits (SNAP) were approved, these waivers include: Automatic SNAP replacement benefits – Households in the following counties that did not receive the early release of SNAP benefits will receive automatic replacement of SNAP benefits: Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla counties. Eligible recipients will have the benefits automatically added to their EBT card. There is no need for recipients to apply. SNAP recipients will have the ability to use their EBT card to purchase hot food. Typically, food assistance benefits can only be used to buy unprepared foods, such as breads, cereals, meats, fruits, vegetables, and poultry.

DCF has released more than $8 million in SNAP mass replacement food benefits to more than 38,000 households.

DCF has released more than $104 million in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits early in preparation/response to Hurricane Idalia for over 327,000 households that would normally receive their September SNAP benefit between the 1st – 14th of the month. This applies to SNAP households located in one of the 49 designated counties in Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order. Eligible recipients will have the benefits automatically added to their EBT card. There is no need for recipients to apply.

At the direction of the Governor and First Lady, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) distributed backpacks stuffed with supplies and health/safety educational materials to Floridians in Horseshoe Beach and Dixie County. During this distribution, leadership spoke to Floridians to assess their needs and connected them to resources and services.

distributed backpacks stuffed with supplies and health/safety educational materials to Floridians in Horseshoe Beach and Dixie County. During this distribution, leadership spoke to Floridians to assess their needs and connected them to resources and services. As health care services in affected counties return to normal operations, DOH continues to support mobile field hospitals and emergency rooms as needed. Currently, these are staged in Taylor and Madison counties. A mobile medical unit is operating in each of the following counties: Madison and Taylor. A health medical task force is operating in the following county: Taylor. Seven strike teams are deployed supporting ground and aerial EMS transport in Madison County.Additional strike teams stand ready to be deployed as needs are assessed and monitored. An oxygen generator continues to support fire rescue in Madison County. All special needs shelters are now closed with all clients returning home safely.

continues to support mobile field hospitals and emergency rooms as needed. Currently, these are staged in Taylor and Madison counties.

There are twelve (12) boil water notices in effect: Alachua (1), Charlotte (1), Columbia (1), DeSoto (1), Dixie (2), Franklin (1), Levy (1), Sarasota (3), Taylor (1). Details on these locations can be found on the DOH website here. Instructions on safe water use during a boil water notice can be found here.

DOH is working with DEP to assess private wells in Taylor County that may have been compromised due to flooding. DOH distributed information to private well owners in Taylor county regarding instructions on safe water consumption, proper disinfection, and well testing.

DOH Children’s Medical Services (CMS) and Sunshine Health are offering dental supplies, food, water, baby supplies, hygiene supplies at 8 locations in Cedar Key, Live Oak, and Horseshoe Beach. Medical care is also available at 4 of the sites.

DOH staff has conducted site visits for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) to assess grocery stores and WIC food availability in Taylor, Madison, and Jefferson counties. Grocery stores in these counties are operational and have sufficient WIC food availability.

The DOH and Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 23-171. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

DOH is supporting door-to-door paramedicine wellness checks that provide first aid treatment or transportation for additional medical treatment as needed in Dixie and Levy counties. Additionally, DOH staff, in partnership with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA), are conducting wellness checks that provide educational health/safety information and supplies, identify health/safety risks, and connect Floridians to services.

DOH has established a mobile medical unit (MMU) Haffye Hays Park in Madison County to provide emergency medical care, urgent care, and primary healthcare services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The MMU is an 8-bed unit equipped to fully accommodate critical care level needs and is complete with emergency equipment, and pharmacy and other routine medical supplies. At this time, the MMU team is comprised of 1 physician assistant, 4 nurses, and 2 paramedics.

DOH and DOEA canvassed over 100 households in Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County. DOH and DOEA provided health/safety information and supplies, such as food boxes and bug spray, and connected Floridians, including older adults, to resources and follow up services.

OIR instituted a data call to collect Hurricane Idalia catastrophe claims data and assist with determining the impact of Hurricane Idalia on Florida’s insurance industry. OIR is requiring daily catastrophe claims reporting for Hurricane Idalia starting Friday, September 1. More information regarding catastrophe claims data and reporting is available here.

DOH has deployed three environmental health strike teams to conduct assessments to inspect storm damage and any health/safety risks that must be addressed in Taylor, and Hamilton counties. Teams have completed assessments in Jefferson, Dixie, and Madison counties.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) surveyors have completed more than 220 on-site post-storm visits to conduct health and life safety surveys in conjunction with Attorney General’s Fraud Unit.

The Agency’s Bureau of Health Facility Regulation has made over 2,000 calls to residential health care providers, including hospitals, in the impacted counties.

For health facilities with storm damage, damage assessment guidelines, are available here.

Teledoc is providing free virtual health care services, including general medical telehealth visits, non-emergency services, and prescription refills, to Florida residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Call Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), will be distributing bags as needed at the FRSCs containing therapeutic items such as noise cancelling headphones, earplugs, fidget toys, crayon and coloring sheets, sensory shapes, and calming tubes to assist in providing relief strategies for individuals with autism.

will be distributing bags as needed at the FRSCs containing therapeutic items such as noise cancelling headphones, earplugs, fidget toys, crayon and coloring sheets, sensory shapes, and calming tubes to assist in providing relief strategies for individuals with autism. APD is staffing the Family Resource Centers and the Disaster Recovery centers, assisting individuals with disabilities with their recovery needs.

APD regional staff are contacting the 6,061 APD clients in the 14 counties declared for Individual Assistance, ensuring they are registering with FEMA as appropriate, and assisting in meeting unmet needs.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) continues to coordinate with all 11 Area Agencies on Aging throughout Florida on unmet needs.

Infrastructure, Roads, State Closures and Outages

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with agricultural partners to conduct damage assessment sand producers to ensure those impacted have adequate resources and support. For Hurricane Idalia assistance, please call the FSA Producer Hotline: 1-877-508-8364 M-F 8am-8pm or send an email to the FSA disaster group inbox at SM.FPAC.FSA.FLFSA.Disaster@USDA.GOV Indicate the county of loss in the Subject Line – emails sent to the disaster group inbox will receive an auto reply acknowledging receipt. UF/IFAS is studying the agricultural losses and damages resulting from Hurricane Idalia. Producers can share information about impacts experienced at your farm, ranch, or aquaculture operation here.

is coordinating with agricultural partners to conduct damage assessment sand producers to ensure those impacted have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Forest Service is asking Floridians in areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia to use caution when burning debris piles. Since smoke can travel great distances, be mindful of your neighbors as many are still without power and most homes have open windows. Burn piles must be less than eight feet in diameter, extinguished one hour before sunset, and there are required setbacks from your house, forests, and roads. To learn more, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments. As of 8 a.m., inspectors have completed over 10,000 assessments of food establishments in impacted regions. 10,802 facilities are open for business and 89 are closed.



FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from consumers impacted by the Port of Tampa fuel contamination. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or visiting fdacs.gov.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is maintaining high visibility on interstate systems, bridges, and rest areas. Motorists can report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347).

is maintaining high visibility on interstate systems, bridges, and rest areas. Motorists can report disabled vehicles or dangerous driving conditions to *FHP (*347). 99 FHP Troopers have been deployed to provide support, traffic control, roadway clearing, and welfare checks throughout impacted areas in North Florida.

1 FHP Command Bus has been deployed to provide Command and Logistics support operations in Madison County.

10 FHP troopers are providing road security operations at the request of Taylor County EOC.

FHP is staffing the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

FHP is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

40 FHP troopers responded to support traffic operations in the Cedar Key area of Levy County.

20 FHP troopers are responding at the request of Madison County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement support countywide.

25 FHP troopers are providing law enforcement support on alpha/bravo shifts at the request of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units are deployed to Taylor (2 FLOW-1-Mini-FLOW) and Madison (1 FLOW) counties providing replacement credentialing services.

FHP continues to complete missions related to vehicle escorts of deliveries of critical infrastructure resources to impacted areas.

FHP is providing security at Mass Care Station in Madison County.

FHP is providing security at Lanier Field Comfort Station in Madison County.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) – Crews completed all Cut and Toss operations on state roads and off-system roadways in the impacted counties.

– Crews completed all Cut and Toss operations on state roads and off-system roadways in the impacted counties. As part of supporting local partners with requested help, one of FDOT’s focuses is clearing school bus routes.

FDOT crews have moved into fiscally constrained counties that have requested assistance to support Cut and Toss operations on local roads. Counties that have requested this assistance include Gilchrist, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, and Taylor. Crews have completed Cut and Toss operations on local roads in Madison, Dixie, and Suwannee Counties.

FDOT has cleard all bus routes in Hamilton, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor counties.

FDOT has added additional field workers and now has over 250 total deployed crew members to support cut and toss operations throughout our communities working to recover.

Across the state, less than 10 traffic signals are still running temporarily on generators.

FDOT road and bridge contractors have resumed operations on all active construction projects except in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Putnam, Suwannee, Taylor, and Union. Also, lane closures related to construction on I-10 from the Jefferson/Madison County Line to I-95 and I-95 from I-10 to the Georgia State Line are not permitted at this time.

FDOT issued an Emergency Order to temporarily allow expanded weight and size requirements for vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus.

For rolling updates on Florida’s airport, seaport, and transit partners, please visit local listings or www.fdot.gov/idalia.

For the most up-to-date closures, visit Florida 511, at FL511.com or on the FL511 app.

The Florida Department of Education is consistently updating their website with school district closures, as well as State University System and Florida College System Closures. 60 school districts will be open on Tuesday.

Resources for Employees and Businesses

Governor Ron DeSantis requested the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration to help the fishing industry in the Big Bend area rebuild. This disaster declaration would provide access to federal funding, subject to appropriation, that would allow offshore, nearshore, and inshore fisheries to rebuild. Governor DeSantis’ letter requesting the declaration can be found here.

FloridaCommerce, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) , Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, CareerSource, Citizens Property Insurance and Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are co-locating business resources for communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Located at: The Bridge Church 1135 E US 90, Madison, FL 32340 Pouncey’s Restaurant 2186 S Byron Butler PKWY Perry, FL 32348 Hamilton County Courthouse Annex 1153 NW US Hwy 41 Jasper, FL 32052 CareerSource Florida Crown 25811 SE US Hwy 19 Old Town, FL 32680 Department of Children and Families 521 Demorest Street Live Oak, FL 3206

, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, CareerSource, Citizens Property Insurance and Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are co-locating business resources for communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Located at: The FloridaCommerce strike team is in the Horseshoe Beach area today.

The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program has been activated making $20 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia, with $5 million set aside for agricultural small businesses. Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Idalia. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.floridadisaster.biz/and selecting “Hurricane Idalia” from the dropdown menu.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Florida. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 18118.

FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

All CareerSource Florida locations are now open.

U-HAUL is offering 30 days of free self-storage or container use at more than 50 of its locations across the state. For more information contact the nearest participating location: bit.ly/3Ehal49.

Visa is waiving interchange fees for donations made to the Florida Disaster Fund. They will match employee donations made in support of Florida disaster relief efforts and the Visa Small Business Team has activated their Back to Business tools to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Comcast has opened 141,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in areas it serves across Florida in Hurricane Idalia’s potential path for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free. You can find a list of locations at xfinity.com/wifi.

Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid domestic call/text/data usage incurred from August 30 – September 13, for Florida residents in the areas most impacted by the storm.

Walmart has donated goods to the people of Yankeetown including food, water and cleaning supplies and purchased over $5,000 worth of supplies for the impacted communities and is donating an additional truckload of supplies to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Perry Florida.

AT&T is supporting residents as restoration continues in impacted communities with charging stations located in Branford, Live Oak, Madison, Monticello, Perry and Tallahassee.

AT&T is waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes across affected areas in Florida and Georgia from August 31, 2023, through September 8, 2023.

Publix donated a truckload of food and water to the residents of Yankeetown. This donation follows Publix’s donation of more than 800 Publix subs to impacted Floridians in Yankeetown and Horseshoe Beach.

Updates on closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.Biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

DWG application was submitted to USDOL for $20 million for the impacted counties. We are awaiting approval. FloridaCommerce is awaiting approval.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for claimants impacted by Hurricane Idalia. DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning September 3, 2023, until March 2, 2024, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in a designated-disaster areas. The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 3, 2023, for businesses and residents in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor counties. For businesses and residents in Pinellas County, the deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 5, 2023.

Additionally, work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia in FEMA disaster-declared counties.

ID.me is deploying 3 kiosk into the field for claimants to verify their identity while applying for DUA.

Today, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is joining state agencies at Family Resource Support Centers, One-Stop Business Resource Centers, and Disaster Recovery Centers in Horseshoe Beach, Jasper, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, and Steinhatchee, to meet with impacted licensees and educate business owners on important business recovery resources available to them through the state.

Since landfall, DBPR has issued 201 new contractor licenses, with 49 of these being certified or registered roofing contractor licenses.

This week, the DBPR Division of Regulation performed damage assessment sweeps to look for structural damages caused by Hurricane Idalia and combat unlicensed activity in Citrus, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor counties. Residents can report instances of unlicensed contracting to the DBPR hotline toll-free at +1 (866) 532-1440.

DBPR Division of Hotels and Restaurants emergency response teams completed 635 disaster inspections of hotels, motels and food service establishments in impacted areas to ensure businesses are reopening and operating safely.

DBPR Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) has performed 46 inspections of licensee establishments in impacted areas to assess damages and assist in reopening. ABT Bureau of Law Enforcement are providing 24-hour security at three distribution sites in Jefferson County and two distribution sites in Madison County. Officers are also providing security and traffic direction at the distribution site in Suwannee County.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who are looking to help property owners in need of post-storm construction-related services to register with the Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org. Once homeowners are safely able to assess their home repair needs, DBPR encourages them to log onto DCNOnline.org and search by county for a list of Florida-licensed contractors providing these services in their community.

OIR issued an Informational Memorandum to all authorized residential property insurers to provide guidance on hurricane preparedness and response. OIR directed insurers to review all aspects of their disaster preparedness and response plans to ensure they’re in compliance with Florida law. Informational Memorandum OIR-23-05M is available here.

Florida Realtors has activated the Florida Realtors Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), which assists Realtors, their employees and staff of local associations who have experienced damage to their primary residences or offices caused by natural disasters, including the recent landfall of Hurricane Idalia. More information can be found here.

Emergency Orders

Secretary J. Alex Kelly signed a FloridaCommerce Emergency Order tolling deadlines related to comprehensive plan amendments, and for the revitalization of a homeowners’ association’s declaration of covenants, within the counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia, as listed in the Governor’s Executive Order.

DBPR Emergency Order 2023-07 suspends certain provisions of section 489.113(3), Florida Statutes, in order to allow certified or registered general, building, or residential contractors to subcontract roofing work for the repair or installation of any roof type in listed counties.

DBPR Emergency Order 2023-06 extends multiple deadlines for license renewals, and: Extends the deadline for the filing of monthly reports and returns by certain alcoholic beverage and tobacco license holders to October 25, 2023. Suspends and tolls through October 25, 2023, all final orders reflecting agency action and all-time requirements and deadlines for filing responses outlined in agency orders through September 28, 2023. Suspends and tolls the annual $4 mobile home fee and $1 surcharge for mobile home park owners. Waives the $200 fee for the issuance of temporary licenses for out-of-state veterinarians through October 25, 2023.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 082623, which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on X, formerly known as Twitter, for live updates. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for more information.

###