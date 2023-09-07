Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4006564                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: September 7, 2023 at 1235 hours

STREET: New Boston Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

CROSS STREETS: Avenue A

WEATHER:         Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leonard Garcia

AGE: 29     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 7, 2023 at approximately 1235 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury.

 

Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Leonard Garcia was operating a 2005 Ford Explorer south on New Boston Rd at a high rate of speed. Garcia was unable to maintain his lane when maneuvering a corner, resulting in the vehicle exiting the west side of the road. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to a point of uncontrolled rest.

 

Garcia was transported to NVRH for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Impairment was suspected as a contributing factor, so a DRE was contacted to conduct an evaluation.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Lyndonville Police, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Court  

COURT DATE/TIME: December 4, 2023 at 0830 hours     

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

