St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4006564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 7, 2023 at 1235 hours
STREET: New Boston Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
CROSS STREETS: Avenue A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Leonard Garcia
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 7, 2023 at approximately 1235 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on New Boston Rd in St. Johnsbury.
Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Leonard Garcia was operating a 2005 Ford Explorer south on New Boston Rd at a high rate of speed. Garcia was unable to maintain his lane when maneuvering a corner, resulting in the vehicle exiting the west side of the road. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to a point of uncontrolled rest.
Garcia was transported to NVRH for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Impairment was suspected as a contributing factor, so a DRE was contacted to conduct an evaluation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Lyndonville Police, St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Court
COURT DATE/TIME: December 4, 2023 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.