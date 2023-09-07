September 7, 2023

Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden today applauded President Joe Biden’s approval of the State of Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for a June 26 storm in Oxford County that caused more than $2.6 million in infrastructure damage.

Last month, Governor Mills requested that President Biden issue Major Disaster Declarations for storms that brought heavy rainfall and flooding on June 26 in Oxford County and June 29 in Franklin County that resulted in public infrastructure damage beyond the State’s capability to address. Senators Collins and King and Congressman Jared Golden sent a letter to the President in support of the Governor’s request. The President approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the June 29 storm in Franklin County earlier this week.

“We thank President Biden for his approval of Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Janet Mills and Maine’s Congressional Delegation in a joint statement. “This declaration will make available critical Federal funding that Maine will use to complete costly infrastructure repairs following the severe rain and flooding in Oxford County.”

The President’s approval of the Major Disaster Declaration unlocks Federal assistance through the Public Assistance (PA) Program. The Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to State, local, and Tribal governments so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The Disaster Declaration also unlocks Federal funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the entire State of Maine. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to State, local, and Tribal and governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities.

On July 10th, Maine formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) for Public Assistance for Franklin County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). On-site assessments validated $6,511,535 in infrastructure damage. On July 18th, Maine formally requested a PDA for Oxford County, which validated $2,625,214 in infrastructure damage.