ChemoThermia Announced as a Presenting Sponsor of International Metabolic Health Day
ChemoThermia, a global leader in integrative cancer care, has been announced as a presenting sponsor for International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023.TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ChemoThermia, a global leader in integrative cancer care and a pioneering proponent of Metabolically Supported Chemotherapy (MSCT), has been announced as a presenting sponsor for the inaugural International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023.
Spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH), International Metabolic Health Day aims to amplify the critical importance of metabolic health in both preventing and addressing chronic diseases. This collaboration highlights ChemoThermia's dedication to advancing metabolic health and integrative cancer treatment.
Dr. Abdul Kadir Slocum M.D., one of the founders of ChemoThermia, emphasized the synergy between the goals of the event and ChemoThermia's groundbreaking approach. "Our foundation in Metabolically Supported Chemotherapy (MSCT) is built upon Otto Warburg’s seminal discovery in 1924 – the 'Warburg effect'. While many in the medical community emphasize genetic origins of cancer, our approach, anchored in the Warburg hypothesis, views cancer as a disease of metabolic dysregulation. We see International Metabolic Health Day as a beacon, illuminating this pivotal perspective, and it's an honor to be a leading sponsor."
International Metabolic Health Day seeks to address a concerning health statistic. According to a 2022 study, a mere 6.8% of American adults have optimal metabolic health. This day has a mission to rally global collaboration in research, innovation, and awareness, emphasizing metabolic health's key role in disease prevention.
"Metabolic health is the bedrock of our well-being," articulated Dr. Nasha Winters, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH. "In tandem with ChemoThermia and their innovative MSCT approach, we strive for a future where tailored, metabolic health solutions are the gold standard in not just treating chronic diseases, but also preventing diseases before they take root."
ChemoThermia's unique approach aligns seamlessly with the day's objectives. Since 2010, the institution has been redefining cancer treatment by integrating MSCT with modified diets, hyperthermia, hyperbaric oxygen, and nutrient-rich infusions, emphasizing a patient-centric strategy and also has made several publications in peer reviewed journals documenting significantly improved outcomes of this novel metabolic treatment protocol.
Join ChemoThermia, Dr. Nasha Winters, and the global community on October 10, 2023, to mark the first International Metabolic Health Day. United, we can chart a path to a healthier global future. For partnership inquiries and more information, visit metabolichealthday.life.
About ChemoThermia
ChemoThermia was founded in 2010 by two of the most experienced medical oncologists in Turkey: Prof. Bulent Berkada and Asst. Prof. Mehmet Salih İyikesici, together with Dr Abdul Kadir Slocum, a leading proponent of integrative cancer care, in order to deliver world-class cancer treatment using the latest integrative approaches. Leading the way in integrative oncology, ChemoThermia offers a blend of traditional and innovative treatments. Grounded in the study of cellular metabolism and the Warburg hypothesis, it advances a paradigm shift in cancer care, prioritizing patient well-being alongside targeted disease management. For more information, visit chemothermia.com.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of “Test, Assess, Address™ – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.
