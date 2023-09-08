Press Conference to Disclose Iran Regime's Strategy to Suppress Uprisings

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a press conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to share previously undisclosed information detailing how the Iranian regime has allocated significant financial resources to reinforce its machinery of suppression and its multifaceted strategy to suppress the nationwide uprising in order to stay in power.

DATE: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
TIME: 10:30 am ET
VENUE: Washington, DC

RSVP: Required and available for accredited media. To RSVP, please contact media@ncrius.org

Note to Editors:

Limited seating is available; therefore, we encourage early confirmation. Following the press conference, spokespeople will be available for one-on-one interviews, as the event overlaps with the anniversary of the start of the uprisings on September 16, 2022.

ABOUT:
The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran - U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
