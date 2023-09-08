Grand Opening of Fusion Boutique Beverly Hills Charmaine Blake PR Firm

Grand Opening of Fusion Boutique Beverly Hills

Grand Opening of Fusion Boutique studio , Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opening of Fusion Boutique Studio Beverly Hills

Many celebrities expected

Open bar. appetizers , music

Press check in 6pm

Arrivals 7pm

Location: 136 north Robertson blvd Beverly hills

Fusion studio Beverly Hills include a trendy Hydrotherapy head spa session, Back and leg massage on an electrical massage bed, Hair styling, Wigs installations, Wig laundry, and Barber services for all hair types among the many services they offer like balayage and contouring.

That’s because they consider it their responsibility to always stay a few steps ahead. The boutique provide complimentary Champagne for all their customers . Fusion want their clients to chat to comfortably with them , express themselves openly, relax easily, and feel freely,

Charmaine Blake

charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com