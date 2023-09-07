Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Emery Gainey as Sheriff of Alachua County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Emery Gainey as Sheriff of Alachua County. This appointment is effective October 2, 2023.

 

Emery Gainey

Gainey is the former Chief of Staff for the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Previously, he was appointed as the Sheriff of Marion County and served as Chief of Staff for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Gainey earned his associate degree from Santa Fe College and his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Florida.

 

