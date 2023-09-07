Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,165 in the last 365 days.

MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Jimmy Buffett

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Craig Cates, Mayor, Monroe County

Teri Johnston, Mayor, City of Key West

 

FROM:          Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            Thursday, September 7, 2023

 

RE:                Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Jimmy Buffett

 

On Friday, September 1, 2023, Florida resident and legendary musician Jimmy Buffett passed away after battling cancer. Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy. An inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Buffett captured the Florida lifestyle and entertained generations of Floridians with his relaxed “Floridays” style that embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic. A global entertainer, Buffett’s song “Margaritaville” led to successes on the stage and off the charts — becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.

 

A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate. Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

 

Floridians “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season” are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the “Son of a Son of a Sailor” well.

 

To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5:00 PM today to 5:00 PM on Friday September 8, 2023, because it’s always five o’clock somewhere.

 

###

You just read:

MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Jimmy Buffett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more