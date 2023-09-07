MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Jimmy Buffett

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Craig Cates, Mayor, Monroe County

Teri Johnston, Mayor, City of Key West

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Thursday, September 7, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Jimmy Buffett

On Friday, September 1, 2023, Florida resident and legendary musician Jimmy Buffett passed away after battling cancer. Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy. An inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Buffett captured the Florida lifestyle and entertained generations of Floridians with his relaxed “Floridays” style that embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic. A global entertainer, Buffett’s song “Margaritaville” led to successes on the stage and off the charts — becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.

A lifelong conservationist, Buffett spearheaded efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate. Buffett’s appreciation for Florida’s landmark Everglades was reinforced through philanthropic efforts and song.

Floridians “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season” are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the “Son of a Son of a Sailor” well.

To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5:00 PM today to 5:00 PM on Friday September 8, 2023, because it’s always five o’clock somewhere.

###