Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Brad Drake to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brad Drake to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners.

 

Brad Drake

Drake, of DeFuniak Springs, is the Director of Rural and Community Affairs for the Florida Department of Transportation. He served as a Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2012 and again from 2014 to 2022. Drake earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida.

 

