Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,166 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Kimberly Richey to the Education Commission of the States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kimberly Richey to the Education Commission of the States.

 

Kimberly Richey

Richey is a Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. Previously, she served as the Deputy Superintendent of the Virginia Department of Education and was the Acting Assistant Secretary/Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights for the United States Department of Education. Richey earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Nazarene University and her juris doctor from the University of Oklahoma.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Kimberly Richey to the Education Commission of the States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more