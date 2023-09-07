Consumer Alert: Don’t Fall for Student Loan Repayment Scams

Thursday, September 7, 2023

As the student loan landscape continues to evolve, borrowers face shifting deadlines, confusion, and uncertainty. As of September 1, 2023, the student loan payment pause has been lifted. Interest is again accruing on federal student loans and payments come due starting in October. Return to repayment—along with other developments on student loans—will give scammers an opportunity to try to trick borrowers into handing over their money or personal information.

Borrowers must stay alert and take steps to protect their finances. Follow these tips to protect yourself from student loan scams when return to repayment begins:

Never pay upfront fees to access help with your debt. Free assistance is available through your federal student loan servicer. You can find out who services your loans on your Federal Student Aid account.

Don't trust anyone pressuring you to decide something quickly or promising instant student loan debt relief. No company can help you speed up the federal government's student loan relief process, and legitimate companies will not use aggressive tactics to pressure you into a contract.

Be skeptical of anyone who contacts you and claims to represent the Department of Education or your student loan servicer. Never give any personal or financial information to someone who contacts you. If you have any concerns, contact the Department of Education or your loan servicer directly to verify you are speaking with the appropriate entity.

For more information, visit our website at ncdoj.gov/studentloanscams. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division: