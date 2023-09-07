Justice Liu appears on podcast to discuss judicial clerk diversity study

Justice Liu appears on podcast to discuss judicial clerk diversity studyelaine.chan
Wed, 09/06/2023 - 13:32
NewsLink
Justice Goodwin Liu was on the Strict Scrutiny podcast to talk about a study he co-authored, Law Clerk Selection and Diversity: Insights From Fifty Sitting Judges of the Federal Courts of Appeals.
