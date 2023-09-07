Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,176 in the last 365 days.

Justice Liu appears on podcast to discuss judicial clerk diversity study

Justice Liu appears on podcast to discuss judicial clerk diversity studyelaine.chan Wed, 09/06/2023 - 13:32 NewsLink Justice Goodwin Liu was on the Strict Scrutiny podcast to talk about a study he co-authored, Law Clerk Selection and Diversity: Insights From Fifty Sitting Judges of the Federal Courts of Appeals.

You just read:

Justice Liu appears on podcast to discuss judicial clerk diversity study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more