Smart Staffing Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding & New Website, Embracing Its Roots and Renewed Vision for the future.
Smart Staffing transforms its identity with a fresh name, logo, and website, reinforcing its commitment to strategic labor solutions.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Hempel, President of Smart Staffing announced today the company's complete rebranding and launch of its new website. The rebrand brings a change of the company name to Smart Staffing– a return to the Companies roots- an updated corporate logo, website, and rename of the parent company Smart Resources Group (formerly Smart Solutions). Smart Staffing's sister portfolio companies, Smart Trades, Smart Search and Smart Gigs, will retain their names however they have also undergone a brand makeover with new logos and websites that better communicate the supporting relationship each Company within the portfolio plays.
The Company's revamped website includes in-depth information targeted to Smart Staffing’s two primary partner segments: employers and candidates. "We've taken a clean, modern approach to the website's design and user experience. We purposefully set out to challenge the status quo in all aspects of our business. This redesign reflects that," Mr. Hempel explained
Although the rebrand will see Smart Staffing undergo changes, the business structure and staff will remain the same. “We are the same organization, ownership, leadership, and staff, but now we have a name that more clearly identifies who we are and what we do. The goal of Smart Staffing is, and has always been, to assist businesses by providing strategic labor solutions that improve capabilities and maximize revenue through reduced outsourced staffing costs.”Mr Hempel said.
The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the calendar year 2023
About Smart Staffing
Smart Staffing: Your Industrial Workforce Solution
Smart Staffing, a division of Smart Resources, specializes in production, manufacturing, line workers, warehouse, forklift operators, light industrial, and logistics staffing needs. We understand the unique demands of these industries, and our mission is to connect you with the skilled workforce your business requires. With Smart Staffing, you can count on reliable, qualified personnel who keep your operations running smoothly. Elevate your industrial workforce with Smart Staffing today.
