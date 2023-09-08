Smart Resources Unveils Dynamic Rebrand: A Return to Roots and Embrace of Innovation
Smart Resources, formerly Smart Solutions, announces a comprehensive rebranding effort to revitalize its identity and innovation.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solutions today announced a corporate rebrand and launch, unveiling a dynamic transformation that encapsulates the company's heritage, innovation, and people. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Smart Resources, a return to the company's roots, accompanied by an updated corporate logo, website, and a renaming of the subsidiary Smart Staffing (formerly Smart Resources). Simultaneously, Smart Resources' portfolio companies, including Smart Trades, Smart Search, and Smart Gigs, have undergone brand makeovers with new logos and websites to better convey the supporting roles they play within the portfolio.
Jessica Judd, newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, passionately emphasized the significance of this rebrand: "The timing of our new corporate brand aligns perfectly with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organization. Our new brand identity embodies the renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm of all our employees, indicative of a company on the move. It marks another major milestone in the evolution of Smart Resources as we continue to reinvent ourselves and adopt a fresh and forward-looking approach to the market. While reimagining what is possible in the staffing world, Smart Resources remains steadfast in our commitment to being a multifaceted, people-oriented agency."
Smart Resources' rebrand is a reflection of its growth, resilience, and commitment to remaining at the forefront of the staffing industry. With a renewed focus on its roots, innovation, and its people, Smart Resources is poised for a future of continued success and excellence.
About Smart Resources:
Smart Resources, formerly known as Smart Solutions, is a leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions. With a heritage of excellence, a culture of innovation, and a dedicated team of professionals, Smart Resources is committed to empowering businesses and individuals by connecting talent with opportunity.
