Understanding Residential Solar Consumers in California

Understanding the needs of residential solar customers helps us simplify solar ownership and also support Installers. As a company, our mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy”PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enact’s Consumer marketing team has published a market research study based on research insights gathered through an online survey. The study analyzed responses from 482 homeowners with installed solar systems in California.
This research report delves into California’s residential solar market, investigating factors driving adoption among homeowners in different regions and income brackets. Key findings indicate that higher-cost solar systems (over $25,000) are more likely to require maintenance. Higher income participants display increased interest in solar monitoring apps and frequent notifications. While “saving money” is a primary motivation for consumers to go solar, higher-income participants consider grid independence and environmental factors as well. Satisfaction with installers and monitoring apps is high, and 80%+ would refer others to go solar, if they receive a financial incentive to do so.
This research offers valuable insights for the residential solar industry, informing professionals about market trends, customer preferences, and areas for enhancing the customer experience. The study emphasizes the impact of cost, income, region, and system age on behaviours and motivations among California solar homeowners.
“Understanding the needs of residential solar customers helps us simplify solar ownership and also support Installers. As a company, our mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy”, said Deep Chakraborty, CEO at Enact.
For Solar companies looking to expand their business, they can partner with Enact to improve customer engagement and differentiate your company’s brand through an upgraded level of overall customer experience.
The Enact software platform transforms how storage projects are designed, deployed, and managed, enabling installers to design, price, sell, and track project execution. Enact’s Consumer App tracks financial savings and system performance, and improves overall consumer ownership experience.
The Enact team is exhibiting at RE+ Las Vegas from Sept 12 to 14, 2023 and is hosting a live demo of their latest Consumer App @ 3pm on Sept 12, 2023 at their booth # 7415. Click on this link to sign up for the RE+ Live Demo event.
