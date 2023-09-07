Bridge Replacement Project Prompts SR-1 (US-70) Closure in Cumberland County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. –Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close a portion of SR-1 in Crossville to replace the Obed River Bridge beginning Monday, September 11, 2023.

The bridge will remain closed for 13 months as the contractor will be demolishing the old bridge and constructing a new one in its place. The work includes grading and paving to tie the new bridge into the existing roadway. The project is scheduled for completion in November of 2024.

A detour with appropriate signs will be displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) will be closed for the duration of the project.

This work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #