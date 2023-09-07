Submit Release
Lowcountry Urgent Care Offering Illness & Injury Care During Back-to-School Season

Every new school year, we see an uptick in illness & injury visits. Lowcountry Urgent Care is proud to provide busy families with convenient access to quality care, during the school year & beyond.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
COLUMBIA, SC, U.S.A., September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new school year has begun, and Lowcountry Urgent Care is here to help students, teachers, and families stay healthy. With clinics conveniently located throughout South Carolina, Lowcountry Urgent Care offers a variety of services for patients of all ages, including school & sports physicals, illness and injury care, and COVID testing and treatment.

With the back-to-school season upon us, students unfortunately bring home more than just homework. Every year, Lowcountry Urgent Care sees an influx of new illnesses & injuries when school starts. A new COVID-19 variant is also spreading across schools & communities. Lowcountry Urgent Care accepts all major insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE.

👉 All Lowcountry Urgent Care locations are now offering sports physicals for just $10. Other services we provide 7 days a week are:

COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • Allergy care • Burns • Sore throats • Strep throat • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • RSV • Fevers • Bronchitis • Stitches & Staples • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Nausea & Vomiting • Headaches • and more

“Every new school year, we see an uptick in illness and injury visits throughout South Carolina,” said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “Our Lowcountry Urgent Care team members are proud to provide busy families with convenient access to quality care, during the school year and beyond.”

Walk-ins are welcome, and patients can also check in online. Lowcountry Urgent Care has multiple clinics throughout South Carolina:

► BEAUFORT/LADY’S ISLAND — 182 Sea Island Pkwy. (next to Dollar General)
► BEAUFORT — 21 Robert Smalls Parkway (in the new Publix shopping center, next to Chipotle)
► CAMDEN — 2010 W Dekalb St. (next to Camden Colony Inn)
► CHERAW — 781 Chesterfield Hwy. (between Wendy's and McLeod Health)
► CHESTER — 1649 J A Cochran Bypass (near the Walmart Supercenter)
► DILLON — 501 Radford Blvd (in front of Roses Discount Store)
► LAKE CITY — 800 US Hwy 52 (between Taco Bell and Bojangles)
► LORIS — 4520 Broad St. (southeast side of Broad Street and Azalea Drive)
► MANNING — 482 W Boyce St. (east of Dollar General, across from TitleMax)
► MARION/MULLINS — 2676 E US-76 (across the street from Marion County Airport, next to Hardee's)
► PAGELAND — 222 S Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. (next to Pizza Hut, across from Dollar General)
► UNION — 440 N. Duncan Bypass (across the street from Goodwill, next to Subway)
► WALTERBORO —1515 Bells Hwy. (between Subway and Dunkin' Donuts)

Find your nearest Lowcountry Urgent Care location at https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/locations/, or text “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107. Follow us on social at https://www.instagram.com/lowcountry_urgentcare or on our individual clinic pages on Facebook.

Lowcountry Urgent Care
