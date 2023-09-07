Lowcountry Urgent Care Offering Illness & Injury Care During Back-to-School Season
South Carolina Urgent Care Provides COVID Testing & Treatment, Illness & Injury Care for Patients of All Ages
Every new school year, we see an uptick in illness & injury visits. Lowcountry Urgent Care is proud to provide busy families with convenient access to quality care, during the school year & beyond.”COLUMBIA, SC, U.S.A., September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new school year has begun, and Lowcountry Urgent Care is here to help students, teachers, and families stay healthy. With clinics conveniently located throughout South Carolina, Lowcountry Urgent Care offers a variety of services for patients of all ages, including school & sports physicals, illness and injury care, and COVID testing and treatment.
With the back-to-school season upon us, students unfortunately bring home more than just homework. Every year, Lowcountry Urgent Care sees an influx of new illnesses & injuries when school starts. A new COVID-19 variant is also spreading across schools & communities. Lowcountry Urgent Care accepts all major insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE.
All Lowcountry Urgent Care locations are now offering sports physicals for just $10. Other services we provide 7 days a week are:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • Allergy care • Burns • Sore throats • Strep throat • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • RSV • Fevers • Bronchitis • Stitches & Staples • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Nausea & Vomiting • Headaches • and more
Walk-ins are welcome, and patients can also check in online. Lowcountry Urgent Care has multiple clinics throughout South Carolina:
► BEAUFORT/LADY’S ISLAND — 182 Sea Island Pkwy. (next to Dollar General)
► BEAUFORT — 21 Robert Smalls Parkway (in the new Publix shopping center, next to Chipotle)
► CAMDEN — 2010 W Dekalb St. (next to Camden Colony Inn)
► CHERAW — 781 Chesterfield Hwy. (between Wendy's and McLeod Health)
► CHESTER — 1649 J A Cochran Bypass (near the Walmart Supercenter)
► DILLON — 501 Radford Blvd (in front of Roses Discount Store)
► LAKE CITY — 800 US Hwy 52 (between Taco Bell and Bojangles)
► LORIS — 4520 Broad St. (southeast side of Broad Street and Azalea Drive)
► MANNING — 482 W Boyce St. (east of Dollar General, across from TitleMax)
► MARION/MULLINS — 2676 E US-76 (across the street from Marion County Airport, next to Hardee's)
► PAGELAND — 222 S Van Lingle Mungo Blvd. (next to Pizza Hut, across from Dollar General)
► UNION — 440 N. Duncan Bypass (across the street from Goodwill, next to Subway)
► WALTERBORO —1515 Bells Hwy. (between Subway and Dunkin' Donuts)
Find your nearest Lowcountry Urgent Care location at https://lowcountryurgentcare.com/locations/, or text “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107. Follow us on social at https://www.instagram.com/lowcountry_urgentcare or on our individual clinic pages on Facebook.
