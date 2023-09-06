Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,310 in the last 365 days.

Snorkel crews endure nature's cold plunge

Preliminary health & wellness studies report that an effective cold plunge may be completed at temperatures ≤ 15 °C (59 °F) for at least 15 minutes per week, with submersion up to the neck. An average snorkel survey takes ~45 minutes and includes partial submersion of the entire body, including the neck, face, and head.

**Disclaimer: Whether in a kiddie pool or an Idaho tributary, cold plunges are taken at one’s own risk. Most snorkelers don a fashionable wet suit, gloves, and hood made of 5+ mm of neoprene. This, however, does not keep whitewater from penetrating holes worn in through the fingertips, knees, and elbows during a typical season of underwater rock climbing. 

The average temperatures for each subbasin (and corresponding drainage) surveyed by our 2023 Nampa crew are as follows:

You just read:

Snorkel crews endure nature's cold plunge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more