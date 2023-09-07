S.C. Department of Education Announces Chief of Staff Appointment

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver announced Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson as the agency’s new Chief of Staff effective October 2, 2023.

“I am thrilled to have Rebecca join our talented team of agency staff,” said Weaver. “With vast knowledge of state government, education finance, and experience in senior leadership roles, Rebecca’s keen talents for data visualization, strategic planning, and project management will be of immense value from day one.”

Gunnlaugsson has served as the Chief Information Officer at the South Carolina Department of Commerce since May 2022. Prior to that role, she served as an IT business consultant, as Chief Economist for the Department of Commerce, and as the principal of an economic consulting firm specializing in data analytics, strategy, and policy recommendations for complex economic topics to governments, businesses, agencies, and non-profits.

“I am genuinely enthusiastic to join this talented team and the work they do to educate and elevate South Carolina’s children—our future generation, ensuring they reach their full potential,” said Gunnlaugsson.

Rebecca earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Additionally, she holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Michigan.

